Lessons from the use of Aid Conditionality in Peace Processes

Siân Herbert

1. Summary

This rapid literature review collates lessons from the literature on peace conditionality. This is a companion paper to Herbert (2019) which looks more specifically at lessons related to aid (conditionality) and non-state armed groups (NSAGs).

While there is literature on peace conditionality more generally – e.g. being used for a range of purposes, and at different stages of a peace process and implementation of a peace agreement – there is little literature that focusses specifically on using conditions to get, and keep, conflict parties at the negotiation table. Where possible, this rapid review attempts to focus on the latter, but most of the findings come from articles looking at the broader use of conditionality. This may also be complicated by the fact that most aid is conditional (to some degree), and the term and understanding of conditionality is not clear, and is often not used in the literature. This all complicated the search for literature for this paper, and the criteria for inclusion.

Peace conditionality was a popular focus of analysis in the 2000s, however, since the late 2000s there has been much less published on this issue. In view of this limitation, this query includes literature from the 2000s, particularly drawing on the 2008 articles published in Conciliation Resources’ Accord. There is a range of academic and policy/practitioner literature on this subject. One gap in the literature identified by Sindre (2014) is that despite of aid conditionality being used, little is known about how rebel groups respond to it and strategise to further their interests.

External actors use aid conditionality in conflict and peace contexts to try and shape the costbenefit calculus of conflict actors by providing or withdrawing benefits upon changes in behaviour or policy. The international community began to push for the use of aid conditionality in conflict and peacebuilding contexts following several failed humanitarian interventions from the 1990s onwards. To some extent, most aid can be considered conditional, however, the term peace conditionality tends to refer to stricter forms of conditionality for the recipients of aid – e.g. when formal performance criteria and monitoring are set up, and used, to ensure that the aid conditions are met.

Conditionality can be used throughout all stages of the conflict, peace-making, peacebuilding and peace process implementation cycle. The aid used in peace conditionality can employ a range of incentives - economic, political, and security. And typically employs a mix of persuasion, support, and pressure. Conditionality can be explained as forming a spectrum of policy approaches alongside incentives and sanctions (Griffiths & Barnes, 2008).