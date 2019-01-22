22 Jan 2019

Lessons From the Second Cycle of the Universal Periodic Review: From Commitment to Action on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.59 MB)

The report assesses the successes, challenges and opportunities that the second cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) has offered for advancing and strengthening accountability on sexual and reproductive health and rights. It looks at the extent to which recommendations from the second cycle (2012–16) of the UPR have addressed sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and what issues within this field have received the most attention and which the least. It also looks at the type of recommendations that have been made in this area, and how Member States, UN Agencies and civil society actors have reported on SRHR issues, as well as differences across geographical regions. The report also assesses the extent to which SRHR recommendations from the first cycle have been implemented. The report finds that there is continuing and increasing engagement by Member States on SRHR issues, which reinforces the mechanism as an important tool in upholding and strengthening accountability for SRHR.

