Lessons learned from the Grand Bargain Caucus on Quality Funding and recommendations for the way forward

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) led the Grand Bargain Caucus on Quality Funding from March to July 2022. Throughout the months of September and October, IRC reached out to individual members of the Caucus to give them the opportunity to provide feedback on the process and the final Outcome Document agreed in July. IRC consulted every constituent: Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance/USAID,

Development Initiatives, ECHO, ICRC, ICVA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, NEAR, NRC, OCHA,

Overseas Development Institute, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration/US Department of State,

SIDA, UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP. Below is a summary of the reflections and learnings from this stocktaking exercise and a few recommendations for the way forward.

Reflections and learnings

In terms of successes, Caucus participants highlighted: