Lessons learned from the Grand Bargain Caucus on Quality Funding and recommendations for the way forward

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) led the Grand Bargain Caucus on Quality Funding from March to July 2022. Throughout the months of September and October, IRC reached out to individual members of the Caucus to give them the opportunity to provide feedback on the process and the final Outcome Document agreed in July. IRC consulted every constituent: Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance/USAID,
Development Initiatives, ECHO, ICRC, ICVA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, NEAR, NRC, OCHA,
Overseas Development Institute, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration/US Department of State,
SIDA, UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP. Below is a summary of the reflections and learnings from this stocktaking exercise and a few recommendations for the way forward.
Reflections and learnings
In terms of successes, Caucus participants highlighted:
-
the added value of the initiative and the need for the Grand Bargain as a whole to extend the Caucus’ focused approach to other key reform issues, e.g. the financing gap between humanitarian needs and resources;
-
the balanced moderation of conversations and multiple, diverse interests of stakeholders. Many appreciated the time set aside to listen to each other and understand the constraints facing each donor;
-
the determination to hold challenging discussions and negotiate at senior level, which was key to securing the unanimous endorsement of the Outcome Document across diverse and occasionally clashing interests. In this regard, some noted how the multilateral set-up helped produce enough peer pressure to mobilise individual Caucus members;
-
the ability to effectively leverage technical expertise from Development Initiatives and the Overseas Development Institute in support of high-level negotiations;
-
the recognition from a few donors and UN stakeholders that the Caucus helped advance internal reforms on multi-year funding;
-
stakeholders also appreciated the sustained interest and engagement from all Caucus members from beginning to end and at a very senior level, attesting to the time and resources commitment willingly put forth by all.