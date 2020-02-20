Legal framework for child care and protection services

Every child has the rights to be protected from violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect guaranteed by the Convention on the Rights of the Child. All countries in South Asia are a State Party to the Convention. State Parties are obliged to undertake all appropriate legislative, administrative and other measures to implement the rights enshrined in the Convention. A legal framework is one contribution to the prevention and response to violence. It contributes to the functioning of child protection systems; providing a framework for prevention, early interventions and response services and direction on funding required. While countries in South Asia continue to strengthen their national and sub-national legislation in their efforts to tackle these harms, there continue to be significant gaps.

The Report on the Legal Framework for Child Protection in South Asia reviews the legislation in the eight countries in South Asia and their alignment with international laws and standards. While progress has been made, the review finds significant gaps in the legal framework for child care and protection services, prohibition of all forms of violence against children and justice for children. The report provides recommendations in areas where countries may need to consider strengthening.