Lebanon: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Migrant Presence Monitoring (MPM) Baseline assessment – Round 1 (August 2021)

This report presents the findings from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Migrant Presence Monitoring (MPM) Round 1 data collection exercise conducted across Lebanon. The exercise took place between October 2020 and June 2021 and covered nearly all cadastres in Lebanon.

The MPM baseline assessment is designed to systematically assess cadastres (Admin 3 areas) in Lebanon to quantify the presence of migrants per this administrative area to support operational assistance, coordination, and planning. The data collection is based on estimations received from Key Informants (KI) who are mostly composed of Mukhtars, local authorities of these areas, and Municipality officials. The MPM relies on KIs to provide reliable information for a specific and known area. For data collection, the administrative area of a cadastre was chosen as it is the smallest administrative unit with dedicated administrative officers, and the areas are small enough to ensure that information collected on the area are reliable.

The MPM baseline assessment follows the methodology of IOM’s global Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Mobility Tracking component. Tailored to meet the specific operational context in Lebanon, the MPM baseline assessment gathers and analyzes data to disseminate critical multi-layered information on the presence and mobility of migrants as well as Lebanese nationals. This assessment aims to complement existing data collection exercises and it is implemented in coordination with key actors to maximize synergies, interoperability and avoid duplication.