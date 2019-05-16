16 May 2019

Leaving no one behind: Supporting resilient communities through scaling up climate-smart disaster risk reduction: Key messages

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 16 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (14.36 MB)

Despite global commitments to leave no one behind, those most affected and vulnerable are not receiving the assistance they need when disasters strike. Older persons, people with disabilities, women, poor and socially marginalised people with lack of access to information, decision making structures, resources and social justice are disproportionately affected by hazards. Displaced persons also often live in disaster-prone areas.

This booklet presents the four key areas in which the IFRC recommends increased attention and action by all stakeholders:

Prioritising the most vulnerable people
Ensuring global commitments translate into local action and impact
Strengthening early warning to enable early action by at-risk communities
Adopting an integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation

