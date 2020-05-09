Leaving No One Behind: Ensuring an Age, Gender, and Diversity (AGD) Inclusive Approach to Internal Displacement - Joint Submission to the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement

This submission to the UN Secretary General's High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement titled “Ensuring an Age, Gender, and Diversity (AGD) Inclusive Approach to Internal Displacement” was led by the Women’s Refugee Commission, Plan International, Oxfam, and CARE, and has more than 50 signatories. It focuses on the critical need to ensure age, gender, disability, and other diversity considerations in order to ensure an inclusive approach in the prevention of—and response to—internal displacement. The submission was endorsed by Global Affairs Canada, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Sweden, and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a diverse group of civil society organizations. The PDF has a complete list of signatories.

1) The Start of a Dialogue on Age, Gender, and Diversity (AGD)

The High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement (HLP) has a unique opportunity to offer clear recommendations reflecting the rights of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their host communities by ensuring that age, gender, and diversity, including disability, (AGD) are essential considerations. An AGD perspective under each of the HLP’s different areas of focus is critical for ensuring an inclusive approach in the prevention of – and response to – internal displacement and, as such, is relevant to each of the eight questions in the HLP’s call for submissions.

This collective submission marks the beginning of what hopefully will be an on-going dialogue with the HLP as it continues its deliberations, consults, and develops recommendations on internal displacement. The recommendations included here reflect our early thinking. We will undertake a series of dialogues among those making this submission and various other actors to develop bold and more concrete ideas around AGD and IDPs in the coming months.