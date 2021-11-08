Leaving no one behind in the climate emergency

Putting the most vulnerable ‘front and centre’

Last year, on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, world leaders adopted a resolution at the General Assembly, reaffirming their collective efforts to create a fairer and more resilient world.

“We will leave no one behind” is the first of the 12 pledges that world leaders made in that resolution.

The pledge states:

“… The peoples have to be at the centre of all our efforts. Particular attention must be given to people in vulnerable situations. Humanitarian access to those in need of assistance must be granted without obstacle or delay and in line with the humanitarian principles...”

The climate crisis affects communities around the world, but the crushing impacts are unevenly weighted against the most vulnerable who face multiple threats from conflicts, displacement, food insecurity, and poverty.

We cannot curb humanitarian suffering without addressing the climate crisis.

Leaving no one behind requires us to put the most vulnerable people front and centre, helping them to survive and adapt to a world irreversibly disrupted by climate extremes.

