“Leave no one behind” – Don’t forget your commitments in your response to the COVID-19 crises, UN expert urges States

GENEVA (9 April 2020) – Governments worldwide and the international financial institutions should remain true to their commitment under the 2030 agenda and to their promise “to leave no one behind” in their response to the COVID crisis, a UN human rights expert said today.

“I am deeply concerned that decision makers will step away from their promises to reduce inequalities between and within countries during the current fight against the coronavirus pandemic, by adopting policies which may reinforce and exacerbate vulnerabilities that already exist,” said the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development, Saad Alfarargi.

“In providing response to the crisis, many Governments are putting in place measures to support businesses and shield populations from the negative impact of restriction measures,” he said. “However, measures are largely imposed from the top-down, and the regular consultation and participation processes are frequently disrupted by confinement or circumvented.”

The UN human rights expert noted that, at the international level, especially in finance and economic policy, there are few, if any, rights-based decision-making guidelines.

“At national level,” he added, “women, minorities, indigenous and rural communities and internally displaced persons are once again not found at the negotiation table on issues which will have profound and long-lasting impact on the world economy and cause a major setback in the sustainable development agenda.”

Alfarargi called on all governments to enable disadvantaged and marginalised and vulnerable individuals and groups to meaningfully participate in decision-making processes. “This is essential to overcome structural inequalities and discrimination, to ensure their place as key actors in the development of countries, and to ensure the equal sharing of benefits.”

The expert urged States and international financial institutions to ensure that participatory approaches, reaching all concerned segments of the society, are developed and adequately financed, to make certain that every decision on recovery measures hit the right target and live-up to the commitment to leave no one behind.

“States where the need is greatest, in particular least developed countries, small island developing States, landlocked developing countries and countries affected by sanctions, should receive targeted international support to put in place participatory processes,” he said.

Governments and international actors should start, as soon as possible, gathering adequate data on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the expert said. “Data should be disaggregated at least by gender, age, disability, income, race and ethnicity. Such disaggregated data is needed to accurately assess the situation, to make inequalities visible, and to identify those who have been left behind.”

“Only based on such data we can develop evidence-based policies that specifically target those most in need. The collection of that data should be based on the principles of participation, informed consent and self-identification,” the Special Rapporteur said.

Mr. Saad Alfarargi was appointed as Special Rapporteur on the right to development by the Human Rights Council in March 2017.

The Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts and Working Groups are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the United Nations Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms. Special Procedures mandate-holders are independent human rights experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. They are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and do not receive a salary for their work.

