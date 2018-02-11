Learning Report - Adaptation and Innovation: meeting humanitarian needs in fragile and conflict contexts

World Vision Learning Report explores adaption and innovation in fragile operating contexts

Learning Report captures World Vision’s learnings through operating in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.

Learnings have been captured through real-time evaluations and case studies in more than 10 fragile and conflict-affected contexts.

Continual learning, adaptability and revision is required when operating in these contexts.

The Learning Report explores lessons learnt by World Vision through the international aid agency’s global experience working in diverse geographies and settings.

It is estimated that 530 million children across the world live in contexts affected by conflicts and disasters.

Sunday, 11th February 2018 – There is no simple roadmap for operating in fragile and conflict affected contexts as the nature of these contexts requires constant learning, adaption and revision, according to a Learning Report by international aid agency World Vision.

Adaption and innovation: meeting humanitarian needs in fragile and conflict contexts, captures World Vision's learnings through real-time evaluations and case studies carried out in more than 10 fragile and conflict affected contexts.

World Vision Associate Director for Conflict Sensitivity Ms Maya Assaf Horstmeier said the report incorporated examples of how the aid agency adapted its programming to meet the needs of children in conflict affected contexts.

"These contexts include South Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq, Syria and Uganda," Ms Assaf-Horstmeier said.

"Additionally, the Learning Report provides examples of the core tools and approaches World Vision uses to ensure the agency is grounded in conflict-sensitive and principled operations while being adaptable to the context."

Ms Assaf-Horstmeier added that the report acknowledges there is no simple, solitary approach for operating in fragile and conflict affected contexts.

"People who work within the humanitarian aid sector that operate in fragile and conflict affected settings realise that these contexts do vary considerably," Ms Assaf Horstmeier said.

"Obviously, this means there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. Rather, continual learning, adaptability and revision is required when humanitarian aid organisations are operating within these settings."

Associate Director for Organisational Learning Rahel Cascioli Sharp said World Vision's experience across the globe, working in diverse geographies and settings had provided the agency with a number of core lessons.

"Among these lessons is an understanding of the operating context and developing community trust, implementing a rights-based approach and strengthening social cohesion from the beginning, and keeping children at the centre of these contexts," Ms Cascioli-Sharp stated.

"Creating a flexible, agile organisational culture that equips the right staff for the right job and systematising proactive security are also lessons explored within the Learning Report."

Ms Cascioli-Sharp emphasised that when conflict arises children are often disproportionately punished by its brutality.

"It is estimated that 530 million children across the world live in contexts affected by conflicts and disasters" Ms Cascioli-Sharp said.

"Of these 530 million children, more than 50 million are forced from their homes as a result of these fragile contexts.

"The impacts of conflicts and disasters affects every aspect of a child's life, robbing them of friends, family and community, removing their sense of well-being, while also impacting on their psychosocial and health in the long term."

The World Vision Learning Report Adaption and innovation: meeting humanitarian needs in fragile and conflict contexts, is available from its website at: http://wvi.org/disaster-management/publication/innovation-and-adaptation...

ENDS

Notes to editors: