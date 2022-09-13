From Learning Recovery to Education Transformation: Insights and Reflections from the 4th Survey on National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures

Highlights Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought profound disruptions to children’s learning and overall wellbeing. With nationwide school closures now lifted in all countries, urgent action is needed to provide children with comprehensive support, as outlined in the RAPID Framework for Learning Recovery and Acceleration:

Reach every child and keep them in school

Assess learning levels regularly

Prioritize teaching the fundamentals

Increase the efficiency of instruction

Develop psychosocial health and wellbeing

This report by the OECD, UNESCO, UNESCO Institute for Statistics, UNICEF and the World Bank presents findings from the fourth round of the Survey on National Education Responses to COVID-19 School Closures, administered between April–July 2022 with responses from Ministries of Education in 93 countries. It provides an update on the “Where are we on Learning Recovery?” report from March 2022 with new survey findings analyzed along the lines of the RAPID Framework. The report also discusses policy implications for longer-term education transformation to ensure future system sustainability.