Learning event on risks linked to CVA: Putting beneficiary protection and data protection at the heart of our work (26 November 2019, Dakar – Senegal)
KEY MESSAGES
The humanitarian sector faces a real risk of a major data breach: there is no time to be complacent. Having a data protection policy at an HQ level is not enough. Responsible data management and data protection can feel overwhelming for CVA practitioners who have not been exposed to digital risks and data protection frameworks before. Although it will be a complex and difficult undertaking, we must try to do better. It’s time to reprioritize this topic on our collective agenda.
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ALL ACTORS
- Information is power. Empowering our beneficiaries to understand the implications of the data we collect about them and how it’s managed is critical. That means real informed consent.
- Managing data responsibly means access to aid is not conditional upon the agreement to give biometric or personal data that can put beneficiaries at risk.
- Roles and responsibilities around managing protection risks and data protection should be clarified, and implementing teams at field level should be aware of the set up. We should not assume that stakeholders along the programme delivery chain or involved in the process know what they have to do (including subcontractors, regulators, local agents and field staff).
- In countries where we operate, regulations and data protection national agencies sometimes already exist: it’s everyone’s responsibility to be aware of them and ensure compliance. They should also be used to inform policies and raise awareness on challenges and gaps in countries without such regulations in place.
- Setting gold standards in data protection is important to ensure progress and drive efforts in the right direction, but we need to break it down into small steps to build the confidence of all stakeholders – particularly field teams. We must prioritize getting the basics right.
- Collaboration is key to success – we must invest in increasing the interconnection and dialogue among all stakeholders. Capacity building is a two-way process, which should draw from all stakeholders’ expertise. We must invest in building the necessary understanding of digital, humanitarian principles, protection and data protection to make decisions and ensure quality and accountability.
- While we know that learning by doing is often the way to progress in the humanitarian sector, innovative approaches must be challenged before they are tested on beneficiaries. Can the commitment to “do no digital harm” be ensured?