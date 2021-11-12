Learning Brief: Coordinating and managing information during the COVID-19 pandemic: Lessons learned and recommendations to inform future outbreak responses

About this brief

This brief summarises lessons learned about coordination and information management during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this brief, we describe how existing coordination mechanisms adapted to the pandemic and how new mechanisms arose to meet new needs. We also describe patterns in coordination and information management across all phases of the programme cycle. We provide practical recommendations to guide coordination and information management in the short term, in response to COVID-19, and ideas for how coordination and information management could be strengthened to support future outbreak responses. The lessons shared in this brief are drawn from the work of the COVID-19 Hygiene Hub. These insights emerged from:

79 interviews with COVID-19 response organisations including a subset of interviews with stakeholders involved in leading or co-leading national humanitarian water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) coordination platforms.

Hundreds of informal conversations with programme implementers across 65 countries between April 2020 and September 2021.

More than 50 in-depth technical support initiatives, many of which were done in partnership with key coordination mechanisms such as the Global WASH Cluster, the Hand Hygiene For All Global Initiative and the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Collective Service

This brief is primarily designed for people engaged in coordination platforms within the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector. It is also relevant to other programmers, researchers, policy makers and funders who have been involved in COVID-19 prevention programming. In this brief we refer to this group of people and organisations as response actors.