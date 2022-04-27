Learn how to use the Humanitarian Exchange Language

World

By Katelyn Rogers

The Humanitarian Exchange Language (HXL) is a standard that speeds up data processing and creates interoperability across data sources. Although the benefits of HXL are clear, it takes time to learn how to use it – something busy humanitarians do not always have. We have therefore created a 30 minute, step-by-step training to help people get started with HXL.

Read more on the Centre for Humanitarian Data.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

