World
Learn how to use the Humanitarian Exchange Language
By Katelyn Rogers
The Humanitarian Exchange Language (HXL) is a standard that speeds up data processing and creates interoperability across data sources. Although the benefits of HXL are clear, it takes time to learn how to use it – something busy humanitarians do not always have. We have therefore created a 30 minute, step-by-step training to help people get started with HXL.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.