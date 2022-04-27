Learn how to use the Humanitarian Exchange Language

By Katelyn Rogers

The Humanitarian Exchange Language (HXL) is a standard that speeds up data processing and creates interoperability across data sources. Although the benefits of HXL are clear, it takes time to learn how to use it – something busy humanitarians do not always have. We have therefore created a 30 minute, step-by-step training to help people get started with HXL.

