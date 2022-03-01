World

Leaflet: How to become a supplier to UNHCR

OUR ROLE AND MANDATE

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee because of conflict and persecution. We deliver life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.
UNHCR is a global organization with more than 18,000 employees working in over 136 countries and with a budget of 9.2 billion US$ and a procurement value of 1.34 billion US$ in 2021

