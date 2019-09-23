23 Sep 2019

Leaders fail to live up to demands of science and youth

Report
from Christian Aid
Published on 23 Sep 2019

UK scientists shouldn't be funded by raiding the aid budget

Responding to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York that took place on Monday, Mohamed Adow, Christian Aid's International Climate Lead, said:

"Despite this being called the Climate Action Summit, the concrete outcomes we saw here did not match up with the demands made by science and the schoolchildren who went on strike around the world on Friday.

"The UN Secretary General was right to call it but world leaders clearly failed to live up to the platform he gave them. The few actions that have been announced are far from world changing and that is what is required.

"As Greta Thunberg told them in her opening speech, how dare they."

He added: "It's good to see 59 countries have signalled their intention to enhance their national pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2020. That shows there are some countries that do get the need for action and gives us reason to hope this number, and their overall ambition, will grow over the coming months.

"But time is running out for countries to drastically strengthen their commitments to reduce emissions and provide the needed finance for poor countries to adapt to the impacts of this climate crisis. Currently leaders are failing us."

Regarding the announcements from the UK, including new funding for climate science, he said:

"It's obviously welcome that the UK is helping to further climate science, but UK scientists should be funded from domestic budgets, not by pilfering lifesaving aid. The climate crisis requires new and additional investment, not by taking food out of the mouths of the world's poorest people."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.