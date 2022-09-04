Lead in drinking-water: Health risks, monitoring and corrective actions

World

Overview

Lead is a priority chemical hazard that should be included in national drinking-water quality standards and monitored as part of drinking-water quality surveillance.

This document provides practical guidance to support the assessment and management of lead contamination in drinking-water supplies. Step-wise guidance is provided to support action when elevated lead concentrations are detected in drinking-water. It also explains why lead in drinking-water is an important issue and sources of lead exposure in water supplies.

