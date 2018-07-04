LDCs gather to advance the operationalisation of the Paris Agreement ahead of COP24

The Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are collaborating to confront the worst effects of climate change. Under the leadership of Mr. Gebru Jember Endalew, Chair of the LDC Group on Climate Change, diplomats, advisors and experts are meeting this week to prepare for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the upcoming climate summits in Bangkok and at COP24 in Katowitce.

4 July 2018, United Nations, Bangkok, Thailand: The LDC Group is meeting from 2-4 July 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together more than 50 representatives to coordinate and boost their climate change actions and efforts.

This meeting comes at a critical juncture, as countries move forward to operationalise the Paris Agreement, which serves as a roadmap for a united response to climate change.

In the making of the Paris Agreement, the LDC Group played a significant role in ensuring that the interests of the poorest and most vulnerable countries were represented and recognised.

LDCs are amongst the most vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change, facing immense challenges to their economic and social development. However, many LDCs are already demonstrating leadership, bold ambitions and transformative climate actions.

Gebru Jember Endalew said, “LDC representatives are working together as a bloc to strengthen our negotiations and build our leadership role in the collective global efforts to prevent dangerous climate change. We are gathering now to build momentum as we prepare for the next phase of negotiations, and to learn from each other as we begin to implement concrete climate change actions.”

Valerie Cliff, Deputy Regional Director, UNDP Bureau of Asia and the Pacific, said, “UNDP aims to ensure the voices of LDCs are heard strongly in the international climate change negotiations. We support LDCs to advance their climate change commitments, actions and build resilience. We stand ready to support you in the process of international negotiation, to advance low-emissions, resilient and sustainable development.”

Isabelle Louis, Deputy Regional Director at UN Environment Regional Office Asia Pacific, said, “UN Environment has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to supporting LDCs globally in mitigation and adaptation endeavours. Our goal is to have a tangible impact through empowering LDCs in the climate change negotiations process — to overcome their significant climate change challenges and build long-term capacity and resilience.”

LDC representatives are taking this opportunity to reflect on the progress made by LDCs, and plan for a long-term, low emissions and resilient future. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) are also being considered, as well as the forthcoming IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees.

The LDC Group are galvanising support and collaboration, building momentum for an ambitious outcome of the upcoming COP24, which will be held in December 2018 in Katowitce, Poland.

This meeting was organized as part of the ongoing support by UNDP and UN Environment to the LDC Group, through the joint UNDP-UN Environment project, ‘Building Capacity for LDCs to participate effectively in intergovernmental climate change processes’ (LDC Negotiators) financed by the GEF Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF), and implemented in collaboration with the LDC Group, UNITAR, International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) and Climate Analytics.

The LDC Group Chair, Gebru Jember Endalew, announced the live launch of a new website for the LDC Group, supported by UNDP and UN Environment, on the final day of the meeting in Bangkok.

Please visit: www.LDC-climate.org

More information: Please contact secretariat@LDC-climate.org