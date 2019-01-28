Launch of online learning course for Sendai Framework Monitor

By Omar Amach

BANGKOK, 28 January 2019 – In partnership with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) launched on 24 January an online learning course on the use of the Sendai Framework Monitor.

This free online course is available to all Member States to guide officials on how to prepare and upload national and local data to the Sendai Framework Monitor. Since March 2018, Member States can report on their progress in implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, and the disaster risk-related indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals, by using the online Sendai Framework Monitor.

By reporting through the Sendai Framework Monitor, countries are able to assess and track their progress in reducing their disaster risk by examining how well they have done on a number of indicators. Moreover, this information is used to support regional and global analyses of Sendai implementation, which is critical to identifying needs and gaps.

Since the launch of the Monitor, the UNISDR Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific has conducted five regional and five national training workshops. As a result, a total of 30 countries in the region have received training last year on the use of the Sendai Framework Monitor.

“We developed this course because the demand for UNISDR training and support is increasing, and an online course is a great way of meeting some of the demand,” explained Ms. Loretta Hieber Girardet, Chief of UNISDR Asia-Pacific.

UNISDR is in the process of developing other virtual educational tools to increase its reach and ability to provide capacity building in an efficient manner. One course currently in development is around the use of DesInventar Sendai, an information management system for creating and updating disaster loss databases, which are an important component of understanding disaster risk.

This course was developed with support from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).