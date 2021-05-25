Launch of the Humanitarian Encyclopedia platform

We are excited to introduce the online Humanitarian Encyclopedia platform, which aims to bring greater clarity and understanding across 129 commonly used humanitarian concepts such as accountability, capacity building, community engagement and localisation.

Today, more than ever, collaboration between first responders - often local actors or public services - and international humanitarian organisations, directly affects the outcome of humanitarian response. It is crucial to have a common understanding of the key humanitarian concepts and dialogue surrounding them, to improve collective humanitarian action.

The Humanitarian Encyclopedia is a space where humanitarian practitioners, researchers, local actors and international organisations can share evidence, knowledge and information to make informed decisions and take part in constructive dialogue. The platform offers tools for producing, accessing, and interacting with humanitarian concepts, knowledge and data. It offers new modes of study and learning that involves collaborative and transdisciplinary research and publishing.

You are invited to: