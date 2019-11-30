MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: Launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 in Berlin

WHO: Mr. Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office

Ms. Ursula Müller, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHEN: 4 December 2019, 10.00am - 12.00pm

WHERE: German Federal Foreign Office

On 4 December in Berlin, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the German Federal Foreign Office will host one of five simultaneous launches to present the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020.

The GHO is the world’s most comprehensive, authoritative and evidence-based overview of the current state and trends in humanitarian action and is published yearly by OCHA.

The launch event will present humanitarian needs in 2020, highlight why needs are growing, amplify the voices of affected people, and engage humanitarian decision-makers and partners.

The launch, opened by Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Mr. Niels Annen, and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ms. Ursula Müller, will be followed by a high-level panel discussion on the topic of ‘displacement’. The panel will be moderated by Ms. Ursula Müller and is composed of the following panelists:

Mr. Jan Egeland, Secretary-General, Norwegian Refugee Council/NRC;

Mr. Dereje Wordofa, Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund/UNFPA;

Ms. Ute Klamert, Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Advocacy, World Food Programme/WFP;

Ms. Angelina Nyajima, Executive Director, Hope Restoration South Sudan;

Mr. Atle Solberg, Head of Secretariat, Platform on Disaster Displacement.

Accredited media representatives who wish to attend the event are kindly asked to register at presse@diplo.de.

Resources for media will be posted on www.unocha.org/global-humanitarian-overview-2020, including the GHO report, a video by the UN Secretary-General, explainers, B-roll and shot lists, as well as photos on 4 Dec at 6am CET on the same website.

For further details or interview requests please contact:

Ms. Anna Jefferys, OCHA New York: Jefferysa@un.org, +1 917 769 7454

Ms. Anna Fritzsche, German Federal Foreign Office: S01-4@diplo.de, +49 30 1817 1897