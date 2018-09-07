Launch of the CESA Early Childhood Education and Development (ECED) Cluster

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, September 3-4 2018: The Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA16-25) recognizes that, preprimary education is identified as one of the neglected sub-sector that deserves special attention. CESA 16-25 clearly states that ECED is the pillar for future learning and identifies it as the next frontier if Africa is to realize sustained quality education and training.

The Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, H.E. Professor Sarah Anyang Agbor stated in her opening remarks that it is beyond doubt that education and skills revolution as called for by Agenda 2063 cannot materialize except with a focus on Teacher Development. “Part of this teacher development is the mobility of teacher, teacher motivation, qualification framework and the Teacher prize where the best teachers in the continent are recognized.” – She stated.

Prof. Maya Soonarane, Coordinator of the ADEA Inter Country Quality Node in her opening remarks states that it is important for the cluster to have a comprehensive approach to looking at Early Childhood Education in order to realise its goals.

During the Launch, progress of participating AU Member States, RECs and Partners in ECED were presented, enabling an opportunity for them to meaningfully contribute to the cluster. The Terms of Reference, Work plan and Team of Coordinating Agencies for the Cluster were also validated.

Key Recommendations for the cluster:

- The first 1000 days of life were reiterated as critical to achievement and success in pre-primary Education.

- Multi-sectoral collaboration is seen as an important for the cluster.

- Learning through play and related infrastructure strengthening is critical for governments to consider.

- Intensified advocacy for increased financing and budget for ECED should be given priority.

- Stock taking of the status of ECED as a continent, outlining benchmarks and making early childhood mandatory in member states is to be prioritized.

The meeting was attended by AUC Officials, AU Member States, RECs and Partners, including: Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Kingdom of Eswatini, Mauritius, Angola, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Togo, Comoros, Senegal, Benin, Mali, ECOWAS, ECCAS, Africa Early Childhood Network (AfECN), UNICEF, Ethiopia, World Vision International, Research Triangle Institute (RTI), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Plan International, Child Fund International, Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), Children's Investment Fund (CIFF) and Association of African Universities (AAU).

