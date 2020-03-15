Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (9-15 March 2020) As of 15 March 2020

KEY FACTS

• Countries in Mexico & Central America are already experiencing local transmission of cases.

• The Presidents of Central America and the Dominican Republic have met to discuss a regional response to tackle COVID-19 in their countries.

REGIONAL

The Presidents of Central America and the Dominican Republic, through the Central American Integration System (SICA), held a meeting on 12 March to determine next steps in tackling the COVID-19 situation in the region.

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo placed the Regional Humanitarian Assistance Logistics Centre (CLRAH) at the region’s disposal for supporting any response.

EL SALVADOR

The National Assembly have approved a state of national emergency and a state of exception, suspending mass gatherings and events and placing travel restrictions. Although there are no reported cases yet, the Ministries of Health and Public Works are coordinating to turn a convention center into a temporary hospital.

MEXICO

Mexico is reporting 41 cases. The Ministry of Health indicates that the country is still in the first response phase, focusing on imported cases. The situation has not yet reached the second response phase that deals with community transmission, or the third phase, an epidemic.

The Government has activated coordination mechanisms for policy, strategy, monitoring and prevention and are preparing the second and third phases of their response.

GUATEMALA

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and the Ministry of Health declared a red alert. Authorities have set up a dedicated treatment facility at the Villa Nueva hospital to attend possible cases. The Ministry of Health activated their response plan and are undertaking a mass communications campaign with media outlets and the general public.

HONDURAS

The Health Secretariat reported Honduras’ first two cases during the week. The Government stepped up measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19, declaring a red alert in 18 departments for 14 days. This measure cancels public gatherings and schools, and restricts travel as well.

COSTA RICA

The Ministry of Health reports 23 confirmed cases. The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Ministry of Health have raised the health alert to yellow, which involves resource mobilization on an inter-institutional basis.

PANAMA

The Ministry of Health reported Panama has 27 confirmed cases and one death. President Laurentino Cortizo declared a national emergency to expedite response and coordination between all Government institutions. Travel restrictions are in place. More than 1,000 people are under surveillance, according to the Ministry of Health.

KEY FACTS

Brazil has the highest number of confirmed cases in Latin America and the Caribbean with 121.

ECUADOR

Ecuador is reporting 23 cases. The Government has announced measures including limiting the transit of people and suspending mass gatherings.

The National Emergency Operations Committee activated to respond to the emergency, who in turn activated eight sector working groups.

PERU

Peru is reporting 43 cases. The Government will allocate additional resources to public health and education to strengthen prevention, preparedness and response actions.

National authorities have stepped up preventive measures such as quarantining travelers from visitors from high-risk countries, closing all schools until 30 March and canceling mass gatherings.

BOLIVIA

On 12 March, the Government declared a state of emergency after reporting their first two cases. Bolivia is now reporting three total cases. The Government is restricting travel and canceling all school activity until 31 March.

BRAZIL

Brazil is reporting 121 cases, the most in Latin America and the Caribbean at the moment. Health authorities report that some of the cases are due to local transmission from people who have not traveled abroad. The Federal District, home to the capital of Brasilia, canceled classes in public and private schools and mass gatherings.

ARGENTINA

Argentina is reporting 45 cases and two deaths. The Government has since created a special fund to strengthen their public health system.

KEY FACTS

• Several countries and overseas territories in the Caribbean are reporting multiple cases. The only country with any reported deaths is Guyana, with one.

CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from WHO Situation Report 55 from 15 March.

REGIONAL

Cuba, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique and Saint Martin are all reporting multiple cases in their countries.

JAMAICA

The Government has closed educational institutions and some private business. The Ministry of Health has implemented telephone-based information systems. Air and sea ports remain open for the moment, under strict health measures.

CUBA

Cuba is reporting four cases, all of whom are hospitalized and under surveillance. The Ministry of Health is working with all other ministries and is actively promoting a public health awareness campaign. Health staff have deployed to all points of entry to the country.

KEY FACTS

The Government of Guatemala is implementing sanitary measures at border points over COVID-19 concerns amid migrant activity.

CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRANTS

On 9 March, a new group of some 100-150 migrants departed from San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, the third so-called caravan to depart Honduras towards Mexico and the United States in 2020.

International organizations are already taking measures to assist migrants, including Red Cross organizations in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

The Government of Guatemala has implemented sanitary barriers at the three border points it shares with Mexico, specifically at the customs offices in Corinto, El Florido and Aguas Calientes as a preventive measure for COVID-19.

KEY FIGURES

103K NICARAGUAN REFUGEES AND ASYLUM SEEKERS WORLDWIDE

NICARAGUA: REFUGEES & ASYLUM SEEKERS

Per UNHCR, more than 100,000 people have fled Nicaragua since April 2018 amid escalating socio-political tensions.

Costa Rica, with whom Nicaragua shares a border and long history of migration, host 77,000 people, or two-thirds of all Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers.

Just over 8,000 have fled to Panama and another 9,000 to Europe while Mexico is sheltering some 3,600 people.

An additional 5,100 are hosted in other countries, comprising a total of 103,600 Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers worldwide to date.

KEY FIGURES

$13M PROVIDED BY JAPAN TO RESPOND TO MIGRANT & REFUGEE NEEDS IN SOUTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

On 10 March, the Government of Japan announced it would allocate US$13 million to respond to the needs of Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru through UNHCR programs.

Colombia, who host 1.6 million Venezuelans, will receive $3.6 million to support shelter for 5,200 people and social integration for some 40,000 people.

Peru (860,000 Venezuelans) will receive $3.5 million; Ecuador (380,000 Venezuelans) will receive $3.4 million and Brazil (220,000 Venezuelans) will receive $2.5 million for UNHCR programs to guarantee basic needs.