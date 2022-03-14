Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (7-13 March 2022) As of 14 March 2022

HAITI: HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

KEY FIGURES

4.9M PEOPLE PROJECTED TO BE IN NEED IN HAITI IN 2022, 500,000 MORE THAN IN 2021

Per the Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022 for Haiti, the combination of recurrent socio-economic and political challenges, deteriorating security, the COVID-19 pandemic and the immediate impact and aftermath of the 14 August 7.2 earthquake that affected more than 800,000 people are driving an increase in humanitarian needs, especially in southern Haiti.

These factors are likely to persist in 2022 and possibly leave more than 4.9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, or about 43 per cent of the population.

Insecurity and violence, which has displaced more than 19,000 people in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area since August 2020, is expected to continue and threaten protection, displacement, food insecurity and access to basic services, as well as humanitarian access to vulnerable population.

Moreover, crop failures owing to tropical storms and the August earthquake have left 4.3 million people acutely food insecure, a number projected to increase to 4.6 million in March 2022.

PANAMA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

KEY FIGURES

9.6% DECREASE IN ENTRIES FROM COLOMBIA TO PANAMA BETWEEN JAN-FEB 2022

Per official data, 4,014 people entered Panama through the Darien province on the eastern border with Colombia in February 2022, a 9.6 per cent decrease from January 2022. Venezuelans account for nearly 30 per cent of all entries so far in 2022, more than any nationality and surpassing migrants from Haiti, who account for 12.8 per cent of entries in 2022 after representing more than 60 per cent of 2021’s record-high 133,000 migrants.

Despite the overall decrease, the January and February 2022 figures are each considerably higher than their 2021 monthly figures. Moreover, the flow of migrants in 2021 began to increase towards the middle of the year, a trend that could potentially drive a major increase in needs in Darien in 2022 if a seasonal pattern emerges.