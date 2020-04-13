Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (6 - 12 April 2020) As of 13 April 2020

KEY FIGURES

62.5K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 12 APRIL

$997M IN SUPPORT FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION AS PART OF THEIR GLOBAL RESPONSE

As of 12 April, PAHO/WHO are reporting 62,528 cases and 2,641 deaths in 52 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 4,899 recovered cases.

EU SUPPORT FOR LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

The European Commission announced on 8 April that they are supporting Latin America and the Caribbean with US$997 million as part of the global European Union global COVID-19 response package.

The response package is designating specific global amounts to support WHO and UN response plans, as well as the Red Cross appeal. The response package will also provide support for immediate national-level support for WASH and logistics, local banks, research, training, health and water systems and strengthening regional health organisations.