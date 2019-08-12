12 Aug 2019

Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (5-12 August 2019) - As of 12 August 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (151.52 KB)

KEY FIGURES

346K HOMES IN HONDURAS REACHED BY GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION PROGRAMS

200K PUBLIC WORKERS IN HONDURAS PARTICIPATING IN GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION PROGRAMS

37.5K PEOPLE IN GUATEMALA TARGETED FOR ASSISTANCE BY IFRC PLAN OF ACTION

HONDURAS

As of epidemiological week 31, Honduras is reporting 49,300 cases, with some 10,800 cases of severe dengue.

Dengue cases for 2019 already exceed the combined caseload of the previous three years

The Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) is designating Fridays for breeding site removal, fumigation, and cleanup and awareness campaigns. To date, the Friday operations have reached more than 346,000 homes.

Honduras is receiving support from Taiwan, who announced a donation of more than US$2 million on 7 August. PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa da Silva traveled to Honduras during the week, meeting with President Juan Orlando Hernández and health authorities to discuss the situation.

GUATEMALA

On 7 August, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched a Plan of Action to respond to the growing caseload. The US$304,677, allocation from IFRC's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) will cover operations until December 2019.
The plan is targeting 37,500 people for assistance in six affected municipalities and involves vector control training for community leaders, education for parents on proper household water management, school interventions to teach teachers and students on dengue, mass media campaigns and community engagement activities.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.