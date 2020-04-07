Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (30 March - 5 April 2020) As of 6 April 2020

KEY FIGURES

31.3K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 5 APRIL

$94.8M PAHO/WHO APPEAL FOR PRIORITY HEALTH MEASURES

$100M IN WORLD BANK-SUPPORTED RESPONSE PROJECTS IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 5 April COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/3bWB8T4

As of 5 April, PAHO/WHO are reporting a total of 31,367 cases and 1,091 deaths in 51 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean

PAHO/WHO APPEAL

PAHO/WHO launched a donor appeal seeking US$94.8 million to fund priority health measures under their COVID-19 Response Strategy. The requested resources will support the strategy through September 2020.

The strategy is focused on early detection, ensuring enough testing supplies and capacity, infection prevention, optimizing local health system capacity and information dissemination.

This appeal is a scale-up of PAHO/ WHO’s 16 March appeal for $53.5 million following the growth in cases and needs in Latin America and the Caribbean.

WORLD BANK PROJECTS

Starting on 2 April, the World Bank launched a first batch of projects specific to Latin America and the Caribbean as part of their ongoing global response.

The first response phase will use US$100 million for projects in Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay and Haiti, with an additional $170 million disbursed after redirecting ongoing operations in several countries.

• Argentina will receive $35 million to support detection and strengthen epidemiological capacity.

• Ecuador will receive $20 million to finance medical supplies, equipment, and a national pandemic communications strategy.

• Haiti will receive $20 million to support early detection and mobilize additional healthcare staff and equipment.

• Paraguay will receive $20 million to ease the burden of the country’s overworked healthcare system that is also dealing with a historic dengue outbreak.

Additional World Bank support in the region includes contingency credit lines in the Dominican Republic ($150 million) and Panama ($41 million from a development loan approved in 2011) to finance health and economic impact mitigation efforts.

Bolivia is restructuring a $20 million World Bank health project to purchase emergency supplies, reactive agents and ventilators, as well.