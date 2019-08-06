06 Aug 2019

Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (29 July-5 August 2019) - As of 5 August 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (183.2 KB)

CENTRAL AMERICA: DENGUE OUTBREAKS

KEY FIGURES

42.3K CASES OF DENGUE IN HONDURAS THROUGH EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 30

608 NEW CASES OF DENGUE IN GUATEMALA EACH WEEK

2.2K HOSPITALIZATIONS OVER DENGUE IN EL SALVADOR

441 CASES OF DENGUE FOR EVERY 100,000 INHABITANTS IN NICARAGUA, THE HIGHEST RATE IN CENTRAL AMERICA

HONDURAS

On orders of the Ministry of Health, all 1,606 health centers in Honduras are to stay open until 7:00pm, which should allow them to take the burden off public hospitals, nearly all of which are currently overrun with dengue cases.

The Ministry also reports that they will open 15 Dengue Attention Clinics (CAD) within existing facilities, with two in the national capital of Tegucigalpa and two more in San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras. The CAD facilities will hire additional personnel to provide 24 hour service.

Through epidemiological week (EW) 30, Honduras has accumulated 42,346 cases, with 9,793 cases of severe dengue and 156 total deaths.

GUATEMALA

Guatemala’s Ministry of Health formally declared a red epidemiological alert for dengue, allowing public health services to maintain permanent services for registration, notification, surveillance, weekly trend analysis and prevention campaigns until further notice.

Health officials in Guatemala are concerned that water collection in drought-affected areas may become mosquito breeding sites

According to the Ministry’s bulletin for epidemiological week 27, Guatemala is witnessing as many as 608 new cases each week. The Ministry’s head of epidemiology warns that the total number of cases may soon surpass 9,000, especially with Guatemala’s ongoing rainy season potentially leading to more disease-carrying mosquitos.

EL SALVADOR

Through 27 July, El Salvador has seen 10,316 suspected cases of dengue, 2,241 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Although El Salvador’s health system has yet to declare any alert, they are coordinating with Civil Protection.

PAHO/WHO is providing technical support for the Ministry of Health and supporting with virology diagnostic supplies for dengue, chikungunya and Zika, patient management guidelines and epidemiological analysis. Oxfam is supporting municipal authorities with fumigation campaigns and WASH supplies in schools. Save the Children is supporting 11 municipalities with existing Zika programs.

NICARAGUA

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 55,289 suspected cases of dengue in Nicaragua through epidemiological week (EW) 30, a 138 per cent increase from EW 30 2018. The Ministry declared an alert on 30 July that will scale up prevention and attention actions until November.

According to PAHO/WHO, Nicaragua trails only Brazil in incidence of dengue cases, with 441 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. Despite the high frequency of cases, Nicaragua has the lowest mortality rate in the region, with only eight deaths.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.