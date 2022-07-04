Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (27 June - 3 July 2022) as of 4 July 2022

REGIONAL: FOOD SECURITY

KEY FIGURES

27.9M ACUTELY FOOD-INSECURE PEOPLE IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN AS OF JUNE 2022

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), there are nearly 28 million acutely food-insecure people in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 2022, a more than six-fold increase compared to pre-COVID crisis level of 4.3 million in early 2020. The region continues to deal with the devastating impact of the pandemic on food security and livelihoods, an impact that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is only exacerbating. Countries across the region are experiencing high levels of inflation, production deficits and strained government capacities.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)/WFP’s June-September 2022 outlook on hunger hotspots in the world, the situation in Honduras and Guatemala requires close monitoring, as the countries’ agricultural sectors are significantly exposed to elevated international food and agricultural supply prices during the lean season (March-August).

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 4.6 million people in Guatemala will face Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above) levels of food insecurity between June and September 2022, while Honduras will have 2.6 million people facing the same levels of food security through August 2022. With the peak of the hurricane season around the corner, potential storm impacts could aggravate an already-dire food and nutrition situation in Northern Central America.

PERU: LANDSLIDE

On 30 June, a landslide struck the town of Chavín de Huántar located in the northern region of Ancash on the Pacific coast. While no casualties have been reported by national authorities, more than 200 people were left homeless and some 200 families lost access to safe water in the aftermath of the landslide, prompting the Government of Peru to declare a 60-day state of emergency in the district on 2 July.

The regional government of Ancash and local authorities, with support from the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI), established shelters for affected people and rolled out rehabilitation activities.

INDECI delivered more than 14 tons of humanitarian assistance, including 1.2 tons of food and some 13 tons of nonfood items, such as shelter materials and basic household items, to support response and recovery efforts.