Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (27 April - 3 May 2020) As of 04 May 2020

KEY FIGURES

248.6K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 3 MAY

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 3 May COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2SyvRtI

As of 3 May, PAHO/WHO report 248,653 cases and 13,436 deaths across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 83,057 recovered cases.

KEY FIGURES

$70M REQUIRED FOR FOOD SECURITY RESPONSE FOR 1.42 MILLION PEOPLE IN HONDURAS

3.6K MIGRANTS FROM CENTRAL AMERICA RETURNED FROM 65 SHELTERS IN MEXICO

215% OVERCAPACITY IN MIGRANT SHELTERS IN PANAMA

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: COVID-19

HONDURAS

Food Security partners identified the need for US$70 million dollars for their response plan, noting the availability of $46.9 million (67 per cent) and a shortage of $23.1 million (33 per cent).

The plan seeks to support 1.42 million people. The economic impact of the pandemic is compounding existing food security needs due to drought and deteriorated livelihoods – more than 91 per cent of people surveyed by food security authorities indicate they do not have reserves for more than a month.

The Government’s food assistance programme has reached 2.37 million people out of 3.2 million who need food assistance.

MEXICO

The National Migration Institute (INM) reports that Mexico has emptied its 65 migrant shelters and returned more than 3,600 people to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, a measure intended to mitigate COVID-19 contagion.

Mexico attempted to return the migrants as early as 21 March, but border closures enacted by El Salvador,

Honduras and Guatemala delayed the process, leading to overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.

The ongoing suspension of asylum processes and closure of Government migrant shelters is prompting UNHCR to support Mexico’s refugee office (COMAR) with remote registration and processing, as well as scale up cash-based assistance to people with pending claims so they can pay for accommodations and avoid other likely overcrowded shelters.

PANAMA

According to IOM, Panama currently has 2,500 migrants in shelters, representing 215 per cent overcapacity.

There are confirmed cases, both in migrants and migration and border authority officials, confirming community transmission and leading to decreased response presence.

IOM reports serious health, WASH, food security, shelter and protection needs, noting that only one station currently has dedicated COVID-19 isolation and treatment spaces. Migrants are protesting conditions, while also engaging in violence amongst themselves and in some cases fleeing discrimination from local communities.