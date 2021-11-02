Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (25-31 October 2021) As of 1 November 2021

REGIONAL: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

KEY FIGURES

$74.7M APPEAL LAUNCHED BY IOM TO RESPOND TO THE NEEDS OF MIGRANTS IN THE REGION

IOM launched an appeal for US$74.7 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of the increasing number of migrants leaving the Caribbean and South America and crossing through Central America and Mexico en route to the United States.

IOM is requesting the funds to reach 75,000 migrants and people in host communities with critical assistance, as well as tackle the root causes of their migration. The intended assistance, to be implemented in 14 countries in the region, includes provision of clothes, food, health services and psychosocial support, safe shelter and protection for victims of violence, including gender-based violence, and people at risk of violence.

The appeal also seeks to establish regionwide flow monitoring mechanisms, provide migrants with information on potential dangers such as trafficking and assist with return and reintegration processes. IOM indicates the appeal will not include people already targeted by the R4V Regional Migrant Response Plan.

REGIONAL: COVID-19

KEY FIGURES

Cases, deaths & vaccines administered (31 Oct)

Cases 46,304,885 +0.4% from 24 Oct

Deaths 1,526,398 +0.4% from 24 Oct

Vaccines 716,914,455 +3.4% from 24 Oct

According to PAHO, 44 per cent of Latin America and the Caribbean’s population is fully immunized against COVID-19, a figure that is double that of August 2021. Along with the twofold growth in a mere two months, PAHO expressed encouragement over new COVID-19 cases and deaths reaching their lowest point in more than a year, with only about 800,000 cases and 18,000 deaths reported in the previous week.

Despite the welcome developments, PAHO notes that more than half of the region’s population remains unprotected, expressing particular concern over fully immunized people accounting for fewer than 20 per cent of the population in Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Haiti.

CARIBBEAN: LA NIÑA

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) is warning Caribbean countries that La Niña conditions will be in place through January 2022, which will cause an elevated risk of flooding, landslides and soil erosion in Belize and the Caribbean islands until December and, from late November, in the coastal areas of the Guianas. Additionally, with Belize and the Caribbean islands transitioning into the dry season, short dry spells are expected from Hispaniola westward, which may affect crop farming, especially where there is pre-existing drought. CariCOF notes that short-term drought is developing in north-western and south-eastern Bahamas, northern Belize and western Cuba.

Despite the forecast, CariCOF notes that, overall, the 2021 heat season will end in October, which should cause heat stress to quickly subside, and that short-term drought at the end of January is unlikely.