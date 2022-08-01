Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (25 - 31 July 2022) as of 1 August 2022

REGIONAL: DISASTER RISK MONITORING

ECUADOR: EARTHQUAKE

On July 25, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador’s northern Carchi Province, followed by various aftershocks ranging from 2.9 to 4.1 in magnitude. The incidents left eight people injured and affected nearly 380 homes, 27 public buildings, 3 health centres and 33 schools. The most affected Carchi cantons include Tulcán, Mira, Espejo, San Pedro de Huaca, Montufar and Bolivar.

The Emergency Operations Committee (COE) is active and leading the response on the ground. The Government has identified debris removal, shelter, food assistance and hygiene kits as immediate needs. Carchi authorities are receiving supplies from other provinces to complement response efforts.

HONDURAS: FLOODS

Heavy rainfall in recent days caused flooding in the Puerto Lempira and Ahuás municipalities in the northeastern Gracias a Dios department, affecting crops, homes and roads. Puerto Lempira officials indicate that the rains have affected some 23,000 people in the municipality. The area, predominantly inhabited by indigenous communities, suffered similar flooding at the end of June. Officials in both municipalities are requesting Government assistance, with Ahuás municipal authorities reporting that food access is limited due to the rains. The Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) civil protection office forecasts rains to continue due to the passing of humid winds coming in from the east.

CARIBBEAN: TROPICAL WAVE

A tropical wave led to storm-force winds in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada on 31 July, tearing roofing, felling trees and downing power lines. Authorities in Grenada report that wind speeds reached a peak of 80.6 mph, winds equal to that of a category 1 hurricane.

Although clean-up and damage assessments are ongoing in both countries, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) already reports that the winds led to the collapse of at least 1 home and roof damage in four communities. The winds also disrupted electricity supply across the country