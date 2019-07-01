Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (24 June - 01 July 2019) - As of 01 July 2019

CENTRAL AMERICA: HEAT WAVE FORECASTS

KEY FIGURES

$3M CERF ALLOCATION IN HONDURAS FOR DROUGHT RESPONSE IN 26 MUNICIPALITIES

500K PEOPLE POTENTIALLY AFFECTED BY HEAT WAVE EXPECTED IN GUATEMALA

Sources: COPECO (Honduras), INSIVUMEH (Guatemala), CONRED (Guatemala)

HONDURAS

June-August forecasts presented by the National Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (CENAOS) of the Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) signal the beginning of a prolonged heat wave and dry spell.

This protracted period of rainfall shortage is expected to affect the Dry Corridor over the next two months and is also expected to have a more intense impact than in other years.

In April 2019, the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved US$3 million for Honduras under the CERF Underfunded Emergencies window to promote immediate life-saving actions for some 81,160 people in the 26 municipalities most affected by the ongoing prolonged dry spell.

GUATEMALA

According to the National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology and Meteorology (INSIVUMEH), the seasonal heatwave is expected to begin on 10 July and affect Dry Corridor communities in the states of Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Chiquimula, El Progreso, Jalapa, Jutiapa, Sacatepéquez and southern Quiché. A spokesperson for the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator (CONRED) indicated that the heat wave could potentially affect 500,000 people due to crop losses and food shortages.

CENTRAL AMERICA: DENGUE

KEY FIGURES

12.8K DENGUE CASES REPORTED IN HONDURAS

40 LABORATORY-CONFIRMED DENGUE DEATHS IN HONDURAS

4.6K DENGUE CASES REPORTED IN GUATEMALA

Sources: Ministry of Health (Honduras) Ministry of Health (Guatemala), PAHO/WHO

HONDURAS

As of epidemiological week (EW) 24, the Ministry of Health is reporting 12,878 cases, with 4,574 (35.5 per cent) confirmed as severe dengue. There are 72 deaths suspected to be due to dengue, with 40 laboratory-confirmed. At least 70 per cent of confirmed dengue-related deaths are children under 10 years old. Only four deaths from severe dengue were recorded for all of 2018.

According to PAHO/WHO’s regional Epidemiological Update from 25 June, Honduras has the fourth-highest incidence rate in the region, reporting a sustained increase in cases since EW 44 of 2018.

Honduras has a dengue case-fatality rate of 0.3%, the highest reported in the region so far in 2019

GUATEMALA

As of epidemiological week (EW) 23, the Ministry of Health reports some 4,642 cases with reports coming from 26 of Guatemala’s 29 designated health coverage areas. The health coverage areas with the highest number of cases are Quetzaltenango, Baja Verapaz, Izabal, Chiquimula, Escuintla and Santa Rosa The most common age ranges present in the current caseload are 5-9 years old and 25-39 years old.