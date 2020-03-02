Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (24 February - 1 March) As of 2 March 2020

SOUTH AMERICA: FLOODING

BOLIVIA

The Minister of Defence reported on 26 February that the number of families affected has climbed to 11,669, as torrential rainfalls continue to affect Bolivia. Floods and landslides have also left 3,913 families homeless, while affected municipalities now total 72. The Government is working across all affected areas in the country, including 16 municipalities who have declared a state of emergency. UN agencies and Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) members are supporting Government response.

UNICEF and UNFPA are visiting shelters in affected areas to carry out evaluations. IOM is monitoring shelter set-up and advising the Vice-ministry of Civil Defence (VIDECI). UNFPA is supporting the Government with technical assistance for Protection. UNICEF is currently seeking to visit the Isiboro Sécure National Park and Indigenous Territory (TIPNIS) protected area between Cochabamba and Beni, as there may be families from the Yuracaré indigenous community with urgent needs. PAHO/WHO are providing the Ministry of Health with technical support. The Bolivian Red Cross is active across Bolivia as well.

PERU

In Tacna, flash floods affected 2,100 families, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (COEN). Tacna authorities delivered supplies including tents, tarpaulin, bedding, mattresses, blankets and assorted tools. The Regional Emergency Operations Centre (COER) set up shelters, while military personnel assist in clearing debris. World Vision, ADRA and IOM are supporting on the ground in Tacna, located on Peru’s border with Chile.

Flooding and mudslides in Moquegua, just north of Tacna, affected more than 600 families. The Moquegua COER reports the delivery of safe water and heavy machinery to clear debris. Military and police personnel are assisting on the ground, as are regional health authorities. In Cusco, flooding and mudslides destroyed 300 homes, according to COEN. Regional authorities declared an emergency to expedite response actions.

On 27 February, Peru declared 60-day states of emergencies for Ayacucho, Cusco and Puno to respond in eight districts across the three departments.

ECUADOR

In El Oro, on the southern coast, the flooding affected more than 200 people. The National Emergency Risk Management Service (SNGRE) reports the evacuation 290 people in Machala City, the province capital. Local authorities are delivering aid and medical care to shelters.

The Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) in Los Ríos, in in central Ecuador, activated after flooding affected some 25 families. Flooding in Morona Santiago in south-central Ecuador affected some 50 families. In Manabí on the north-western coast, flooding affected around 200 people.

To date, the rainy season, which began in October 2019, has affected 12,540 people and 1,900 homes.