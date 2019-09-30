Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (23-30 September 2019) As of 30 September 2019

Key points:

Four weeks after Dorian slammed northwestern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, the Government of The Bahamas is shifting efforts from response to recovery.

Tropical Storm Karen passed over the Caribbean leaving minor damages.

Tropical Storm Narda is tracking northwards along Mexico's Pacific coast with potentially flooding rains.

The rainy season in Guatemala has triggered various emergencies across the country, including flooding, landslides, sinkholes and collapses.

A pair of earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 6.1 rattled Chile.

BAHAMAS: HURRICANE DORIAN

Four weeks after Dorian slammed northwestern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, the Government of The Bahamas is shifting efforts from response to recovery.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that the official death toll is 53, with more expected. NEMA also reports that authorities have successfully located some 690 people previously reported as missing and that there are 1,600 people still in shelter, mostly in New Providence.

Although response presence is transitioning, partners continue to deliver humanitarian assistance, as coordinated by NEMA through their Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Humanitarian organizations are providing health and protection services, supply delivery, debris removal, waste management and temporary housing.

Humanitarian organizations have delivered more than 350,000 meals and 135,000 liters of water

In a 26 September press release, the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources called Dorian’s damage to the agricultural and marine resources industry in Abaco and Grand Bahama catastrophic, noting that preliminary assessments in Grand Bahama suggest losses of some US$60 million.

CARIBBEAN: TROPICAL STORM KAREN

Following Tropical Storm Karen’s path near Trinidad and Tobago and the British Virgin Islands (BVI), both territories deactivated their National Emergency Operations Centres (NEOCs) as of 25 September.

In Trinidad, Karen affected 10 municipalities, with landslides and flooding reported in several areas. The Trinidad and Tobago Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is carrying out cleanup activities and distributing cleaning supplies.

Tobago reports some 133 emergency calls over damaged roofs, fallen trees and landslides. All services on both islands have returned to normal.

BVI reported little damage and normal activity.

Karen later produced 1-2 inches of rain across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, with isolated storm totals of eight inches, before weakening in strength and speed ahead of a clockwise loop towards the southwestern Atlantic, breaking apart without posing any serious threat to land.

MEXICO: TROPICAL STORM NARDA

Narda, currently some 15 miles westnorthwest of Mazatlan, weakened to a depression on 29 September before strengthening again on 30 September.

Narda continues to bring flooding rains and maximum winds of 45mph.

Narda is moving up the western Mexican coast at 15mph, a track that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects to continue over the coming days, albeit with decreasing speed. NHC projects that Narda will move over the Gulf of California near the coast of northwestern mainland Mexico through 2 October. Narda may produce 3-6 inches of rainfall in Nayarit and Sinaloa, with 1-3 inches over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacan, rainfall that may potentially cause flash floods and mudlsides, especially in mountainous terrains.

Following the recent multiple impacts by Hurricane Lorena along the western coast, federal-level Civil Protection prepositioned response assets and personnel to strengthen local civil protection systems and governments.

REGIONAL: NATURAL HAZARDS

GUATEMALA - RAINY SEASON

Heavy rainfall in recent days has led to several minor emergency incidents across Guatemala, including flooding, landslides, sinkholes and collapses.

Most of the reported incidents are in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Quiche, San Marcos, Santa Rosa and Zacapa. As of 26 September, the rainy season (June-October) has affected some 539,000 people, causing the evacuation of 2,600 people and rendering 1,100 people homeless.

The rains have also triggered lahar flows for volcanoes throughout Guatemala, most notably the Volcán de Fuego and Santiaguito volcanoes. The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) continue to carry out the corresponding response actions, with the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and UN Emergency Technical Team (UNETT) monitoring the situation.

CHILE - EARTHQUAKES

On 26 September, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southern Chile, with reports of shaking in the cities of Ancud, Osorno, Puerto Montt and Temuco. The quake occurred some 610 miles south the capital of Santiago, with a depth of 80 miles below the surface.

A powerful 6.8 earthquake later shook Chile’s coast on 29 September, swaying buildings in the capital city of Santiago.

The quake struck some 255 miles south of Santiago, with an epicenter of 10.3 miles below the surface.

Chilean officials reported that most of central and southern Chile felt the earthquake. Chile’s national emergency service said that there were no reports of injuries or damage to basic services, adding that the quake did not meet the requirements to issue a tsunami warning