Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (21-28 October 2019) As of 28 October 2019

KEY FIGURES

50% - 75% CROP LOSSES FOR SUBSISTENCE FARMERS IN THE DRY CORRIDOR

1.9M SMALL GRAIN PRODUCERS LIVING IN THE DRY CORRIDOR

CENTRAL AMERICA: DROUGHT - FOOD INSECURITY

According to a special report from the Global Agricultural Monitoring, issued in collaboration with FAO, WFP, FEWS Net and the European Union, final crop yields in Central America were reduced due to irregular weather conditions during the start of the season, including high temperatures, irregular and belowaverage rainfall and protracted dry spells. Subsistence farmers, as well as some larger-scale farming operations in the Dry Corridor experienced crop losses as high 50-75 per cent. This low crop yield is sparking concerns of increased food insecurity for subsistence farmers, as it is the second consecutive year of poor first season harvests (commonly referred to as Primera) in the Dry Corridor following the severe drought of 2018 that led to the loss of 280,000 hectares of bean and maize in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua and affected food security for more than two million people. The second maize season (Postrera) was delayed in some regions due to rain shortages in August, as well.

The significant Primera crop losses stand to severely affect food security and food access and increase the risk of malnutrition.

KEY FIGURES

3K FROM AFRICAN COUNTRIES STRANDED IN THE SOUTHERN BORDER STATE OF CHIAPAS

MEXICO: MIGRANTS

Migrants are using more dangerous sea routes to reach the US. Four migrants from African countries drowned as a ship sank, travelling through an alternative migrant route along the southern Pacific coast. This route is growing in popularity following the deployment of the National Guard along the southern border with Guatemala. Vessels run by traffickers are often over capacity as they travel over 300km of dangerous open seas to circumvent checkpoints in southern Mexico. Authorities estimate that some 3,000 people from countries of Angola, Cameroon,

Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Ghana are currently stranded in the southern border state of Chiapas awaiting regularization of their migration status.