Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (20-27 June 2022) as of 27 June 2022

REGIONAL: COVID-19

KEY FIGURES

79% LEARNING POVERTY ESTIMATED FOR REGION DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19

Per the “The State of Global Learning Poverty: 2022 Update” report, a joint publication from the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, FCDO, USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Latin America and the Caribbean is likely to have suffered the largest increase in learning poverty during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic (learning poverty refers to children whose learning foundation falls short of their current schooling year).

The report, which cites prolonged school closures, poor COVID-19 mitigation effectiveness and household income shocks as drivers behind the rise in learning poverty, predicts that 80 per cent of children at end-of-primary school age in the region are unable to understand a simple written text, up from 50 per cent prior to the pandemic.

With children missing out on in-person learning due to complete and partial school closures that reached as many as 225 days on average, Latin America and the Caribbean learning poverty will rise from 52 to an estimated 79 per cent, a 27-point increase that is well above the next leading region (South Asia with an 18 per cent increase to 78 per cent).

THE CARIBBEAN: HURRICANE SEASON

KEY FIGURES

90% CHANCE OF FORMATION FOR SYSTEM EAST-SOUTHEAST OF WINDWARD ISLANDS

The United States’ National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on 27 June 2022 that a tropical wave some 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands has a 90 per cent chance of formation through the next 5 days, citing environmental conditions conducive for further development. A tropical depression is likely to either form before reaching the Windward Islands on 28 June or possibly while moving on a westward track across the southern Caribbean Sea between 29 June and 1 July.

NHC indicates that countries and territories in the Windward Islands and northern coast of South America should continue monitoring progress of this system, which may prompt tropical storm watches or warnings. Regardless of formation, these areas are likely to experience local rainfalls within the next 48 hours. NHC also reports a tropical wave further out in the Atlantic with a 20 per cent chance of formation through the next 5 days.