Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (20-26 April 2020) As of 27 April 2020

151.1K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 25 APRIL

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 25 April COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2Yecv0D

As of 25 April, PAHO/WHO report 151,194 cases and 7,509 deaths across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 62,802 recovered cases.

56.6% INCREASE IN UNDERNUTRITION IN CHIQUIMULA, GUATEMALA, AMID COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

270K HOUSEHOLDS IN HONDURAS REACHED WITH FOOD ASSISTANCE CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: COVID-19

EL SALVADOR

Partners supporting the Government’s 91 temporary quarantine centres identify personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and improved hygiene and food conditions, especially for returnees and unaccompanied child migrants, as priority needs.

The Ministry of the Interior and the General Migration Directorate created a logistics mechanism to supply centres with relief goods from shelter partners including IOM, UNICEF and Save the Children, as well as the private sector.

GUATEMALA

COVID-19 restrictions are exacerbating seasonal hunger in eastern Guatemala, which was badly affected by 2019 drought. According to Ministry of Health data, acute undernutrition cases in the Dry Corridor department of Chiquimula reported at epidemiological week 16 (12 to 18 April) have increased by 56.6 per cent comparted to EW16 2019.

HONDURAS

PAHO/WHO have donated 19,000 testing kits. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is supporting remote learning for 1.6 million students from 23,000 schools. Food security partners are supporting the national food delivery programme that has thus far assisted 270,000 households. WASH partners have distributed more than 25,000 hygiene kits.

MEXICO

The Ministry of Health say that they are now in third phase of their contingency plan, with authorities are extending the national distancing scheme to 30 May. Low-caseload areas may potentially lift distancing measures as early as 18 May.

The Ministry of Health reiterated that state-level governments have full authority to enforce stricter mitigation measures if deemed necessary.

• Ecuador experienced a twofold increase in cases over one day after authorities processed thousands of pending samples.

• Thousands of families in Lima and other urban areas who have lost their income seek to return to their home communities in rural Peru.

• Uruguayan officials have reopened hundreds of schools in rural areas.

ECUADOR

Ecuador’s caseload went from 10,850 on 22 April to more than 22,000 on 23 April after health authorities managed to process thousands of pending samples. The backlog, exacerbated by global testing supply shortages, hampered diagnostic capacities and information gathering.

The Minister of Health indicates that scaled up testing, supported by private laboratories and newly acquired supplies and processing equipment, will allow for 1,400 tests a day.

PERU

Thousands of families in Lima and other urban areas who have lost their income are seeking to return to their home communities in rural Peru, a population movement scenario that poses a high public health risk.

Per national-level plans, regional governments in areas seeing departures or arrivals are working with the National Civil Defence Institute (INDECI), who are coordinating air or land transport logistics with police and armed forces support. Authorities are registering and testing people, instituting quarantine measures before departure or upon arrival as needed.

Officials have identified hotels to use as quarantine centres, a critical priority to allow the movement to continue and minimize social tensions.

URUGUAY

Officials reopened hundreds of schools in rural areas where the smaller overall enrolment poses lesser risk of transmission, according to the Government. Although Uruguay closed its public schools in mid-March, the Government notes that rural students are most at risk of falling behind due to limited access to remote learning technologies. Officials expect 5,000 to 6,000 children to return to class.

$1.4M ALLOCATED BY THE UNITED STATES TO SUPPORT RESPONSE IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

CUBA

Seasonal drought and ongoing mitigation measures are straining water supply capacity, according to officials. The Government indicates that 486,000 people in Havana, home to the majority of the national caseload, have water supply issues, adding that COVID-19 prevention measures will require authorities to strategically reduce water supply in other areas.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The United States State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $1.4 million to support response in the Dominican Republic. The financing will support epidemiologic surveillance through laboratory preparation and medical worker training, as well as contact tracing.

USAID report they are coordinating with the Government of the Dominican Republic and international humanitarian partners to identify other priority areas for investment.