26 Nov 2019

Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (18-25 November 2019) As of 25 November 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (176 KB)

KEY FIGURES

$10.3M FUNDING SUPPORT FROM THE UNITED STATE FOR IOM VOLUNTARY RETURN PROGRAM

70% OF MIGRANTS APPREHENDED AT US-MEXICO BORDER ARE FROM EL SALVADOR, GUATEMALA AND HONDURAS

Sources: IOM, UNHCR

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

IOM VOLUNTARY RETURN PROGRAM

IOM announced on 22 November that they have launched a new humanitarian assistance and assisted voluntary return (AVR) program in Guatemala to aid migrants who wish to return to their country of origin, but lack the means to do so.

IOM says they are working closely with UNHCR and implementing partners for referrals and counter-referrals of asylum seeker cases and people with international protection needs. Asides from the AVR program, which IOM says will be conducted in accordance with international human rights standards, the program will provide accommodation, food and medical care.

The program will be implemented in both Guatemala and Belize with US$10.3 million in backing from the United States.

US-GUATEMALA ASYLUM AGREEMENT

UNHCR issued a statement on 19 November expressing their concerns about the recently implemented over the US-Guatemala asylum arrangement.

UNHCR says that the approach is at odds with established international law and risks placing vulnerable people in life-threatening situations.

UNHCR also states that they have not been party to any of the US’ recent agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras (the countries of origin for more than 70 per cent of migrants apprehended at the USMexico border in 2019), but that they are in dialogue with all governments involved to continue lobbying for their concerns and gain more information on implementation.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.