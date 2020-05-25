Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (18-24 May 2020) As of 25 May 2020

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 24 May COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/3fDCwwK

KEY FIGURES

718.6K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 24 MAY

GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

According to Plan International, reports of domestic violence have increased 175 per cent in Colombia, while domestic violence helpline calls have gone up by 60 per cent in Mexico.

The Dominican Republic reports 619 helpline calls during the first 25 days of lockdown.

Plan is concerned that confinement with abusers and restricted access to sexual and reproductive health services and supplies will drive increasing sexual and reproductive health needs.

Latin America already has the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world, with Argentina, Bolivia,

Brazil, El Salvador, Mexico and Peru accounting for 81 per cent of global cases.

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: COVID-19

KEY FIGURES

13.7K CASES OF UNDERNUTRITION AMID PANDEMIC IN GUATEMALA

80% OF HOSPITAL BEDS IN MEXICO CITY, THE HARDEST-HIT AREA,

ARE FULL

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) say that unequal economic recoveries from COVID-19 will likely lead to labour-related migration from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, despite current movement restrictions.

This projected increase, coupled with border closures likely to stay in place, may lead to increased irregular migration and trafficking. UNODC cites the high unemployment caused by the global 2007-2010 financial crisis as precedent, noting the related rise in trafficking victims during that time.

GUATEMALA

Food-insecure families in Guatemala are missing routine nutritional checkups due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic interrupting health services, restricting mobility and stoking fears of contagion.

With recent figures indicating 13,740 cases of acute undernutrition, the Government is set to deploy teams to 20 high-risk municipalities to identify and treat vulnerable children who would otherwise be evaluated and treated at municipal health centres.

The inter-ministerial teams, supported by UNICEF, also seek to eliminate the need for families to gather at health centres to prevent potential contagion.

MEXICO

Mexico began gradually re-opening its economy this week despite recently recording 2,000 new cases on consecutive days, suggesting that the pandemic has not yet peaked. Health officials, who acknowledge the real caseload is far higher, report that 80 per cent of hospital beds in Mexico City, the hardest-hit area, are full.