Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (18-24 April 2022) As of 25 April 2022

REGIONAL: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

KEY FIGURES

209.9K MIGRANTS ENCOUNTERED AT MEXICO-US BORDER IN MARCH 2022, HIGHEST MONTHLY TOTAL SINCE 2000

1M MIGRANTS ENCOUNTERED AT MEXICO US-BORDER SINCE OCTOBER 2021

20.4K IRREGULAR MIGRANT ENTRIES INTO HONDURAS SO FAR IN 2022 (AS OF 22 APRIL)

MEXICO-US BORDER

Migrant crossings at the Mexico-United States border have reached their highest monthly level in 22 years ahead of the 23 May 2022 end of the Title 42 policy allowing for summary expulsions over public health concerns. The 209,906 encounters reported in March are the highest since March 2000’s tally of 220,063, per US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, a 33 per cent increase from February 2022. Halfway through the 2022 fiscal year (October 2021-September 2022), the US has already reported more than 1 million encounters. With arrivals expected to rise with the end of Title 42 in late May, the 2022 fiscal year may outpace the record 1.7 million encounters reported during the 2021 fiscal year (October 2020-September 2021).

While the majority of migrants continue to come from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, nearly 40 per cent of March encounters consisted of migrants from other countries. The 32,141 Cuban migrants processed in March double February’s count and trail only Mexico’s 87,388 migrants. The number of Nicaraguan and Colombian migrants (16,000 and 15,144, respectively) in March were records for each country. The number of Ukrainians encountered also rose to 3,274 in March (a 1,103 per cent increase over February) surpassing migrants from Haiti (2,499 in March).

HONDURAS

The ongoing flow of migrants entering Honduras in an irregular manner through the eastern border municipalities of Danlí and Trojes continues to strain migration and local authorities’ response capacities. According to IOM, some 20,400 migrants of varying nationalities are estimated to have entered Honduras in an irregular manner so far in 2022 (as of 22 April 2022). These migrants include people from Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Venezuela and Vietnam, among others.

Field missions have identified food and water access, sanitation in shelters and psychosocial support as priority needs, as well as information outreach on migration procedures, access to National Migration Institute (INM) offices and routes for reaching the western border with Guatemala.

Partners such as ADRA, the Honduran Red Cross, IOM, UNHCR, World Vision and civil society groups are supporting shelters in both municipalities with food and non-food items and working with authorities to improve temporary shelter conditions.