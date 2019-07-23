Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (15-22 July 2019) - As of 22 July 2019

KEY FIGURES

29K PEOPLE IN AREAS AFFECTED BY ERUPTION OF THE UBINA VOLCANO IN PERU

600 FAMILIES IN BOLIVIA AFFECTED BY THE ERUPTION OF THE UBINA VOLCANO

22 DAILY EXPLOSIONS AT THE SABANCAYA VOLCANO IN PERU

REGIONAL: VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

PERU & BOLIVIA

On 19 July, the Ubina volcano in the south-eastern department of Moquegua erupted, resulting in ash carrying as far as 250 km towards the south, south-east and east over Lake Titicaca on the PeruBolivia border.

According to the National Disaster Forecast, Prevention and Risk Reduction Center (CENEPRED), there are nearly 30,000 people, over 600 education centres and 20 health centres in 24 districts in the departments of Arequipa, Moquegua, Puno and Tacna affected by the ashfall.

Peru’s Ministerial Council declared a state of emergency for 60 days. The situation is currently under control using state resources.

The ashfall is also affecting three municipalities in Bolivia’s La Paz department in the west, where departmental authorities estimate that some 600 families have been affected by the ashfall. Authorities also note impacts to agriculture and the environment.

PERU

Peru’s Geophysics Institute (IGP) placed the Sabancaya volcano in the southern Peruvian department of Arequipa on orange alert on 15 July after registering an average of 22 daily explosions between 8-14 July.

IGP has also recorded more than 2,300 tremors originating from the volcano during the same time period, most of which are associated with inner lava flows. Gas and ash columns emitted have reached as high as 2.7km above the crater. IGP does not foresee significant changes.

The Pacific Disaster Center estimates that some 132,200 people are currently exposed, per their analysis of the potential impact area.

GUATEMALA

On 15 July, Guatemala’s National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that the Volcán de Fuego volcano in southern Guatemala has registered 16 to 20 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns of 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west and southeast.

Volcán de Fuego’s last major eruption was in June 2018, affecting 1.7 million people and prompting more than 12,000 evacuations

Falling ash was reported in nearby communities. The Pacific Disaster Center’s estimates that some 1,166,921 people within a 10-30km radius of the volcano are exposed to any potential impact.

KEY FIGURES

28.6K CASES OF DENGUE IN HONDURAS THROUGH EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 28

6.6K CASES OF DENGUE IN HONDURAS THROUGH EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 27

6.2K CASES OF DENGUE IN GUATEMALA THROUGH 29 JUNE

CENTRAL AMERICA: DENGUE

HONDURAS

The European Union (EU) reported on 16 July that it is providing US$181,920 to support the Honduran Red Cross over three months in carrying out community vector control and surveillance, doorto-door awareness campaigns and fumigation, as well as direct technical support for community health centers.

This financing is targeting 42,510 people in municipalities located in the departments of Cortés, where 53 per cent of all cases have been reported, and Santa Bárbara. This disbursement is a contribution to IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF).

The Ministry of Health opened 15 dengue treatment centers across Honduras this week, facilitating treatment throughout the country and taking the burden off hospitals in the two main cities of Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 50 per cent of patients come from Honduras’ rural areas, which has overloaded the available treatment centers at primary care facilities.

Authorities have also hired additional healthcare professionals to meet the demands of the growing caseload throughout the country.

EL SALVADOR

Per the Ministry of Health, dengue cases in El Salvador are on the rise through epidemiological week (EW) 27 (30 June6 July), with 4,000 more cases compared to EW 27 of 2018.

Authorities are concerned with the increase in cases from EW 27 2018, as well as with the growing rate at which cases are increasing compared to 2018 – cases were up 108 per cent in February and are now up 154 per cent at the end of June. Additionally, there have been 1,158 more hospitalizations compared to the same reporting period in 2018.

Areas such as Ahuachapán, Santa Ana and Sonsonate are reporting incidence rates of 1.7, 3.8 and 2.3 for every 100,000 inhabitants, well above the national average of 0.9. As with the ongoing epidemic in Honduras and Guatemala, the majority of dengue cases in El Salvador are found in children.

GUATEMALA

According Guatemala’s Ministry of Health and PAHO/WHO, there are 6,264 cases of dengue in Guatemala through 29 June, along with 17 deaths.

Authorities are concerned with 12 of Guatemala’s designated health coverage areas accounting for 80 per cent of all cases. Quetzaltenango and Huehuetenango have the most amount of cases with 1,406 (22.4 per cent of all cases) and 968 (15.5 per cent of all cases) respectively. As with the growing number of cases in Honduras and El Salvador, the majority of cases and deaths are in children.

Health authorities are tackling the issue through prevention campaigns, including clearing mosquito breeding grounds, fumigation, and information campaigns on community vector control.

KEY FIGURES

$1.9M APPEAL LAUNCHED BY ACT ALLIANCE TO AID MIGRANTS

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRANTS

ACT Alliance launched on 15 July an appeal for US$1.9 million to provide humanitarian assistance to people on the move in Central and North America.

The project, which is targeting some 10,000 people in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico, is set to run until December 2020.

Implementing partners are largely faithbased organizations.

Thematically, the project will be active in Shelter/NFI’s, Food Security, WASH, Protection, and cash programming and will seek to provide relief and psychosocial support in and around US and Mexican borders and countries of origin.

KEY FIGURES

50% OF SURVEYED VENEZUELANS WORK IN THE INFORMAL SECTOR

46% OF SURVEYED VENEZUELANS CITE LEGAL AID AS THEIR MAIN NEED

CENTRAL AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: MIGRANTS

According to a 16 July report published by IOM based on their Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), one in every five Venezuelans recently arrived in countries in Central America and the Caribbean has faced a high risk of labor exploitation or trafficking for forced labor.

Venezuelans surveyed by IOM reported being victims of working without payment, forced labor, working to pay off debt and confinement. Half the interviewees work in the informal economy, increasing the risk of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

32% of interviewees reported experiences of discrimination upon leaving Venezuela

Nearly half reported that legal assistance was their main need, followed by access to employment and income generation and medical care.

KEY FIGURES

7,000+ IMMUNIZATION POINTS SET UP ACROSS VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA: VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The Ministry of Health launched a polio campaign for more than 3.1 million children under five on 14 July, supported by UNICEF and PAHO/WHO.

The campaign will feature more than 7,000 immunization points across the country. UNICEF is supplying 3.8 million doses of oral polio vaccine (OPV), as well as producing radio and TV spots to raise awareness on immunization.

According to the Ministry of Health, the campaign will run until 11 August.

KEY FIGURES

3.1M INCREASE IN UNDERNOURISHED PEOPLE IN SOUTH AMERICA BETWEEN 2015-2018

5.1% MORE FOOD INSECURE WOMEN THAN MEN IN THE REGION, THE LARGEST GAP IN THE WORLD

REGIONAL: FOOD SECURITY

According to “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2019”, FAO’s annual report published on 15 July, after 15 years of reducing undernourishment by half since 2000, hunger has been steadily increasing in Latin America and the Caribbean since 2014, although its prevalence is still below seven per cent.

The number of undernourished people in South America jumped by 3.1 million people between 2015 and 2018. In Venezuela alone, the prevalence of undernourishment grew just over threefold from 6.4 per cent in 2012-2014 to 21.2 per cent in 2016-2018.

Although food insecurity is slightly higher for women than for men in every continent, the 5.1 per cent difference in Latin America and the Caribbean is the largest gap anywhere in the world.

The percentage of food-insecure people in the region climbed from 6.2% in 2015 to 6.5% in 2018

Approximately nine per cent of the two billion food-insecure people in the world are in Latin America and the Caribbean (188 million).

KEY FIGURES

EARTHQUAKES FELT IN MEXICO CITY SINCE 12 JULY

MEXICO: EARTHQUAKES

On 16 July, Mexico City was shaken by two low-intensity earthquakes of magnitudes 2.7 and 2.9 within 10 minutes of each other. Despite the relative weakness of the quakes, the shallow depth of 3km and epicenter location in the heart of Mexico City triggered the city’s emergency protocols and contingency plan.

Although civil protection authorities reported that the quakes did not result in any material damage, injuries or loss of life, local media reported various preventive evacuations of buildings and high tension among residents.

The quakes were the latest in a spate of at least 15 tremors felt in Mexico City since 12 July, none of which have exceeded a magnitude of 3.0. National seismology authorities are closely monitoring the situation.