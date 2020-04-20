Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (13-19 April 2020) As of 20 April 2020

KEY FIGURES

101.1K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 19 APRIL

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 19 April COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2VkMxGS

As of 19 April, PAHO/WHO are reporting 101,116 cases and 4,906 deaths across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 23,467 recovered cases.

KEY FIGURES

600K PEOPLE IN EL SALVADOR AT RISK OF FALLING INTO POVERTY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

3.2M PEOPLE IN HONDURAS WHO NEED FOOD ASSISTANCE

CENTRAL AMERICA: COVID-19

EL SALVADOR

According to the latest UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and OCHA Situation Report, the number of people in poverty may increase by 600,000 due to the immediate impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures and long-term economic recession. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) estimates that 2.2 million people currently live below the poverty line; an increase of 600,000 would raise the rate from 28 per cent to 39 per cent.

The Government continues to issue US$300 vouchers to affected families, delivering more than $300 million to some 1.23 million families. UNDP is supporting with analyses and proposals for economic response.

GUATEMALA

The Government launched 11 social programs to support vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both in urban and rural areas. The programs are primarily targeting people labouring in the informal economy, women working in domestic labour, poor families in settlements and children.

The programs, which require US$2.1 million, are funded with World Bank loans and adjustments to the national budget.

HONDURAS

WFP has distributed food across all 17 departments, totalling more than 2,000 tons of food assistance for more than 353,000 children to date. The delivery, carried out through the Government’s school feeding program and the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, is part of the overall response to 3.2 million people who need food assistance. Humanitarian partners including UNICEF, World Vision, CARE, Plan International are also providing food assistance across Honduras.

PANAMA

The Ministry of Health and the National Border Service (SENAFRONT) placed the La Peñita community in the Darien province on the Panama-Colombia border under sanitary barrier protocols. The measure comes as La Peñita, host to more than 2,000 migrants from around the world, reports 20 confirmed cases and another 50 people in isolation.

IOM and UNHCR are coordinating efforts to respond to identified needs for refugees and migrants and security and protection staff, despite limited monitoring ability due to national lockdown measures.

KEY FIGURES

780K FAMILIES IN PERU TO RECEIVE VOUCHER ASSISTANCE TO OFFSET COVID-19 IMPACT

SOUTH AMERICA: COVID-19

BOLIVIA

The Government announced that Bolivia will stay in mandatory lockdown until 30 April, adding two weeks to the measure that has been in effect since 22 March. Additionally, the Government is deploying the military to Santa Cruz de la Sierra and is restricting access to and from La Guardia and Montero; the three cities are considered the epicentres of the pandemic in Bolivia.

The Government's decision was prompted by their projections that Bolivia will reach its peak caseload within two weeks, requiring the extended isolation measure.

PERU

The Government announced a voucher programme of US$223 for 780,000 households with monthly incomes below $340. The Government will complete the delivery of these vouchers by the end of the week.

Additionally, the Government announced on 16 April that a similar voucher of $216 for one million rural families will soon be approved.

ARGENTINA

The Government extended Argentina’s nationwide lockdown to 26 April, acknowledging that the shelter-in-place measures in effect since 20 March have succeeded in flattening the rate of infections – cases are now doubling every 10 days, down from the peak of doubling every three days.

While the Government is maintaining the measures in larger urban centres, they are working with province-level authorities to identify smaller towns where suspensions may be lifted as part of an “administered quarantine.” Borders will remain closed.

KEY FACTS

• The Caribbean remains at high risk of importing further cases.

• Caribbean health authorities are working to boost additional surge capacities.

• CARICOM Members are discussing common approaches to respond.

CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

On 14 April, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) reported a 52 per cent increase from the caseload reported in their previous report on 8 April. CARPHA maintains that the Caribbean remains at high risk of importing further cases.

Through the Regional Coordinating Mechanism for Health Security (RCM-HS), CARPHA is working with CARICOM Heads of Government on regional response, creating Rapid Response Teams and sourcing additional surge capacities to deploy in support of Member States as needed.

CARICOM Heads of Government convened on 15 April to determine regional solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group agreed to work on a collective approach for accessing international financing resources to ease the financial burden of the pandemic.

The meeting also featured several proposals, including a common border re-opening protocol, common public health policies and joint supply procurement. The group agreed to address food security at a future meeting as well.