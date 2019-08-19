Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (12-19 August 2019) - As of 19 August 2019

CENTRAL AMERICA: DENGUE

KEY FIGURES

7% REDUCTION IN DENGUE CASES IN HONDURAS BETWEEN EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEKS 31-32

67K TOTAL DENGUE CASES IN NICARAGUA SO FAR IN 2019

41.7K PEOPLE IN NICARAGUA TARGETED FOR ASSISTANCE BY IFRC

HONDURAS

According to information provided by the head of the Ministry of Health’s epidemiology unit, dengue cases in Honduras dropped by seven percent at epidemiological week (EW) 32, which runs from 4-10 August. The Ministry official reported 993 new cases for EW 32, compared to 1,060 in EW 31.

In Honduras’ Central District, home to the national capital of Tegucigalpa, regular dengue cases dropped by 12 per cent between EW 30 and EW 32.

Severe dengue cases fell by 74 per cent in the Central District between EW 30-32

Officials note that coordinated response activities between the National Risk Management System (SINAGER), the Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO), municipal authorities, the Honduran Red Cross,

USAID, the Ministry of Health and volunteers are proving effective.

NICARAGUA

Vice-president Rosario Murillo said on 12 August that the outbreak in Nicaragua has now claimed 10 lives, adding that the 6,476 cases during the week are a 15 per cent increase from the previous week.

Murillo reported that the departments of Estelí, Managua and Masaya have the highest number of confirmed cases, adding that health authorities are estimating a total of some 67,000 cases in 2019 so far.

The Government has been active with mass breeding site removal campaigns and fumigation campaigns in the most affected cities.

IFRC launched a response operation on 14 August that seeks to assist some 41,750 people over the next three months (November 2019). The operation, which will use an allocation of US$293,054 from IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), will focus on reducing the incidence of vector-borne diseases (dengue, chikungunya and Zika) in at-risk populations through communication on behavior change, education and vector control activities.

EL SALVADOR

According to the Ministry of Health, suspected cases of dengue are decreasing in El Salvador, noting the coordinated efforts between the Ministry and Civil Protection in carrying out national breeding site and vector control activities.

The Ministry reports that there were 484 new cases during the first week of August, compared to the 1,436 new cases reported during the last two weeks of July.

Although Ministry officials remain hopeful that the trend in declining case numbers continues, they also note that parts of El Salvador still register an alarmingly high larval index (percentage of homes with breeding sites for diseasecarrying vector larvae).