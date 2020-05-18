Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (11-17 May 2020) As of 18 May 2020

KEY FIGURES

510.2K CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 18 MAY

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 18 May COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/3fDCwwK

As of 18 May, PAHO/WHO report 510,261 cases and 28,734 deaths across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 205,048 recovered cases.

KEY FIGURES

$137.1M REQUIRED FOR EL SALVADOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN

8.3M CENTRAL AMERICAN JOBS PROJECTED TO BE LOST TO THE PANDEMIC

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: COVID-19

EL SALVADOR

The UN in El Salvador launched their multi-sector COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan on 16 May. The plan requires US$137.1 million to reach some 1.7 million people and will focus on:

• Direct health response for prevention, containment and health system support.

• Humanitarian response to aggravated needs including food assistance and livelihood recovery.

• Socio-economic response to lay the groundwork for medium- and longterm recovery.

MEXICO

Health officials reported on 11 May that some 8,500 hospital staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, just under a quarter of the entire national caseload. Officials acknowledge that both the number of infected medical staff and the total caseload are likely higher, estimating that there may be as many as 15,000 infected healthcare staff. The death toll for medical personnel has reached 111.

LIVELIHOODS AT RISK

The Central American Integration System (SICA) estimates that the pandemic has led to a second quarter loss of about 10.5 per cent of working hours across Central America, roughly equivalent to 8.3 million jobs.

SICA reports they are working with ILO and UNDRR to strengthen business recovery actions, noting that small and medium businesses account for about 55 per cent of livelihoods in the region.