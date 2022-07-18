Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (11 - 17 July 2022) as of 18 July 2022

REGIONAL: FOOD INSECURITY

KEY FIGURES

90% YEAR-TO-YEAR INCREASE IN WHEAT PRICE IN ARGENTINA & CHILE (MAY)

70-80% YEAR-TO-YEAR INCREASE IN WHITE MAIZE PRICE IN HONDURAS & NICARAGUA (MAY)

In 2022, maize output is expected to decline in Central America and even more so in South America. The combination of production shortfalls in some staple crops and the effects of the conflict in Ukraine, including rising production and transportation costs, continue to drive significant price increases that threaten to worsen food insecurity in the region.

In May, the year-to-year price of white maize rose between 70 and 80 per cent in Honduras and Nicaragua, while prices remained nearly 40 per cent higher in Guatemala between April and May compared to the same period in 2021. In Argentina and Chile, the price of wheat was 90 per cent higher in May compared to the same period in 2021. Rising food inflation will likely exacerbate vulnerability and limit access to food, forcing the most vulnerable to adopt negative coping mechanisms.

This could potentially exacerbate food insecurity across the region, especially in Guatemala and Honduras – where 7.2 million people already face acute levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or worse) – and in communities hosting large Venezuelan refugee and migrant populations, with more than 3.5 million of them – 80 per cent located in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador – projected to need food assistance in 2022.

REGIONAL: MIGRATION

KEY FIGURES

6.5K MIGRANTS IN THE AMERICAS RECORDED AS DEAD OR MISSING SINCE 2014

MIGRANT DEATHS

According to recently updated information from IOM's Missing Migrants Project, more than 6,500 migrants in the Americas have been officially recorded as dead or missing since 2014. 2021's 1,248 dead or missing stands highest out of any year since 2014 and is nearly 400 more than the next highest year (854 in 2019).

The 4,000 deaths at the Mexico-United States border is nearly five times as many as the combined death tolls of all other routes recorded. The leading cause of death is drowning, with 1,750; other causes such as accidental deaths, vehicle accidents, sickness/lack of access to adequate healthcare, violence, lack of shelter, food or water and unknown causes are all close to each other within a range of 840-900 deaths in each category.

PANAMA

Amid escalating nationwide protests in the country, the Pan-American Highway – which stretches across Panama between their eastern and western land borders – has witnessed numerous roadblocks that are impeding free transit, including the movement of migrants headed westwards towards Panama's border with Costa Rica. Hundreds of migrants have been forced to stay longer than usual in increasingly overcrowded reception centres.

The roadblocks are posing logistics challenges such as fuel shortages in and around reception centres that may further complicate ongoing response activities. The National Migration Service (SNM) reports that they have worked to transport more than 700 migrants from Darien in the east to the western border.