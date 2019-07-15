Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (08-15 July 2019) - As of 15 July 2019

KEY FIGURES

$100M PROGRAMMED BY MEXICAN GOVERNMENT FOR JOB PROGRAMS TO STEM MIGRATION

18.5K CENTRAL AMERICANS RETURNED TO MEXICO TO AWAIT US ASYLUM PROCEDURES

28% DECREASE IN MIGRANTS ENCOUNTERED AT US BORDER BETWEEN MAY-JUNE 2019

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: MIGRANTS

JOB PROGRAMS

Mexico announced on 7 July that it will extend a regional reforestation program to Honduras and step up funding to US$100 million in jobs programs to stem migration from the region.

Mexico had previously announced a $30 million program for El Salvador, presumably part of the newly announced figure for the sub-region. According to Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is scheduled to travel to Mexico later in the month to finalize the deal.

There are currently some 18,500 Central Americans who have been returned to Mexico to wait for their asylum procedures in the United States. The Government is coordinating with border shelters and support services in Tijuana, Mexicali and Ciudad Juárez to respond to housing and income needs.

US ENTRIES DECREASING

On 8 July, officials from the United States Department of Homeland Security reported a 28 per cent drop in the number of migrants encountered compared to the previous month, with 103,344 people encountered in June and 144,278 in May.

Despite fewer encounters in 2019, the 688,375 apprehensions through June are a 140% increase compared to June 2018

Although Homeland Security officials said they expected the numbers to be down given the typical seasonal drop due to high temperatures, the Mayto-June drop in 2019 was 11 per cent more than the same period in 2018, adding that Mexico’s efforts are proving effective.

KEY FIGURES

13.6K PEOPLE CROSSED INTO PANAMA FROM COLOMBIA IN 2019

1.2K MIGRANTS IN DARIÉN BENEFITED FROM A 14 JULY HEALTHCARE MISSION

PANAMA: MIGRANTS

Officials from the Ministry of Health carried out a healthcare mission on 14 July to a camp at the La Peñita community of the Darién province along the Colombian border to tend to 1,200 migrants from all over the world. The Panamanian Red Cross and UNICEF also participated in the mission, providing vaccinations, medical attention and various critical supplies.

The mission came after officials toured the area in recent days to learn about the ongoing situation, noting how many underage children and pregnant women are undertaking the dangerous journey through the dense Darién jungle.

The Ministry of Health expressed concern that the seasonal increase in rainfall could lead to the presence of disease-carrying mosquitos and trigger a health crisis in the border area.

Per the National Border Service (SENAFRONT), some 13,637 people have crossed from Colombia through Darién into Panama so far in 2019.

KEY FIGURES

23.3K CASES OF DENGUE NATIONWIDE THROUGH 6 JULY

6.7K CASES IN CORTÉS, THE MOST AFFECTED DEPARTMENT

HONDURAS: DENGUE EMERGENCY

As of epidemiological week (EW) 27 (from 30 June to 6 July), the Ministry of Health reports 23,304 cases nationwide, of which 6,795 are severe dengue.

Most of the cases are concentrated in 12 departments (Atlántida, Choluteca, Colón, Comayagua, Copán, Cortés, Francisco Morazán, La Paz, Lempira, Olancho, Santa Bárbara and Yoro).

Cortés, in particular, has been hit hard with the outbreak, where 6,673 cases have been reported so far in 2019, more than twice as many as the next most affected department.

Nearly 30% of dengue cases reported in Honduras in 2019 are severe dengue

There have been 51 deaths confirmed as due to dengue so far in 2019, with a total of 90 suspicious deaths. Authorities declared a national emergency on 2 July due to the growing number of cases.

KEY FIGURES

134 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODING IN NORTHERN COSTA RICA

COSTA RICA: FLOODING

Following the passage of a low-pressure tropical wave over Costa Rica, the northern canton of Upala experienced rains and flooding that affected more than 400 homes, 120 businesses and various aqueducts and bridges.

The flooding affected 134 people and displaced some 70 people. The rains also affected power supply and damaged several roads. The fire brigade, Ministry of Health and transit authorities are responding to the various incidents throughout the affected areas.

Ahead of forecasts of another low-pressure system passing over the country, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) has placed Upala under yellow alert, urging residents to take precautionary measures.

KEY FIGURES

400 POLICE DEPLOYED TO AREQUIPA

PERU: PROTESTS

Protests and calls for an indefinite strike broke out in the southern Peruvian region of Arequipa following the Government approving the construction of a copper mine before wrapping up negotiations with local communities that could potentially be affected.

The Tía María copper project, which would represent as much as six per cent of Peru’s national copper production, has frequently been delayed since at least 2010 amid sometimes deadly protests. On 9 July, the Government deployed some 400 police officers to the Islay province in Arequipa, site of two previous protests that resulted in at least six deaths following clashes with security forces.

While the Government is offering to establish talks, the local health system in Islay issued a yellow alert to respond to the potential consequences of clashes.