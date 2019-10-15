Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (08-14 October 2019) As of 15 October 2019

ECUADOR: CIVIL UNREST

Ecuador's government and indigenous leaders have come to an agreement. The president of the country reached an agreement with the three main indigenous organizations in a dialogue facilitated by the United Nations and the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference.The president and leaders of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities, the National Confederation of Indigenous and Black Organizations, and the Council of Evangelical Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador, reached an agreement that immediately revoked Decree 883, which had eliminated the gasoline subsidy and sparked widespread protests. After a long dialogue that was broadcasted on TV and social media for several hours, the parties also agreed to work on the elaboration of a new decree that "allows for a subsidy policy, which adopts a comprehensive approach to ensure that subsidies are not used for the benefit of people with ample resources and smugglers, employing a rationalization, targeting and sectorialization criteria". The work of the commission in charge of agreeing on a new decree will be facilitated by the United Nations and the Episcopal Conference.

GUATEMALA: RAINY SEASON

Heavy rainfall in recent days has led to several minor emergency incidents across Guatemala, including flooding, landslides, sinkholes and collapses. Most of the reported incidents are in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Solola, Suchitepequez and Zacapa. During the week of 7 – 13 October, the rains has affected some 157,000 people.

MEXICO: REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) organized a charter flight for 126 migrants who expressed their decision to return voluntarily to their country of origin. Fifty-three family groups comprising 33 men, 29 women and 64 children flew on Wednesday (09/10) from the city of Matamoros (Tamaulipas, Mexico) to San Pedro Sula (Honduras).

BOLIVIA: WILDFIRES

Last weekend, wildfires had been largely controlled with the help of heavy rains which fell over the Bolivian amazon. However, there has been a gradual increase in wildfires over the course of this week. As of 12 October, there were 10 active wildfires in the country. After two months, the series of forest fires have impacted 5.3 million hectares of land with different types of vegetation coverage and have left more than 12,000 families with humanitarian needs in water, livelihoods, food security, health and protection.The Humanitarian Country Team has been requested by the national government for assistance in needs assessments, humanitarian aid and recovery activities.

VENEZUELA: HUMANITARIAN RESPONSES AS OF AUGUST 2019

On 8 October, the United Nations and other humanitarian actors presented a report on respond to humanitarian needs across the country. Among other achievements, more than 141,000 vulnerable people have accessed safe water between May and August 2019; almost 31,000 students benefited from educational activities in 291 schools in August 2019; in July and August 2019, 200,000 people benefitted from medicines and medical supplies, more than 17,400 people received specialized protection services and 50,000 people benefited from food security related activities, such as food distribution and production.