Latin America & the Caribbean: Weekly Situation Update (01-08 July 2019) - As of 08 July 2019

KEY FIGURES

15.4K DENGUE CASES REPORTED IN HONDURAS AS OF EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 25

72% OF DEATHS CONFIRMED TO BE FROM DENGUE ARE CHILDREN OR ADOLESCENTS UNDER 15

HONDURAS: DENGUE EMERGENCY

Authorities declared a national health emergency on 2 July due to the growing number of dengue cases in Honduras. As of epidemiological week (EW) 25, the Ministry of Health reports 15,406 cases nationwide, a growth exceeding 300 per cent compared to the same time frame from 2018.

Of these cases, 5,332 are severe dengue, which accounts for 76 per cent of severe dengue cases in all of Latin America and the Caribbean. The departments with the highest number cases are Atlántida, Choluteca, Colón, Comayagua, Copán, Cortés, Francisco Morazán, La Paz, Lempira, Olancho, Santa Bárbara and Yoro. There have been 77 deaths confirmed as due to dengue so far in 2019. Only four deaths were reported in all of 2018.

The Government announced they will redouble vector control efforts with the Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) to clamp down on the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the most affected municipalities.

Additionally, the Government approved the creation of a Ministry of Health-led technical committee of epidemiological surveillance experts PAHO/WHO, MSF, World Vision and IFRC are already providing complementary emergency response actions. IFRC has allocated US$219,951 from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to assist some 42,000 people in nine of the most affected municipalities.

The spike in cases can partly be attributed to health services weakening after a protracted work stoppage in recent weeks by healthcare professionals who were protesting a congressional reform to public healthcare that has since been repealed.

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA: ASYLUM-SEEKERS

According to a 2 July report published by Human Rights Watch, asylum seekers in Mexico are facing violence and dire conditions. Mexico reported that some 15,000 people (mostly from Central America) have been returned to Mexico after reaching the US, including 4,780 children and 13 pregnant women.

Those interviewed for the report cited having been attacked, kidnapped or sexually assaulted in Mexico while waiting for migratory procedures in the US.

Ciudad Juárez currently has a severe shortage of shelter space; together with the 6,600 asylum seekers already waiting in Ciudad Juárez for entry into the US through a metering system that limits the number who can apply for asylum each day, returned and waiting asylum seekers in Ciudad Juárez could total as many as 12,700.

Meanwhile, officials from the Mexican border state of Chihuahua estimate that there are only 1,000 available shelter beds in the city.

GUATEMALA: FOOD SECURITY

Per an Oxfam report on trends on acute malnutrition and chronic malnutrition in Dry Corridor communities in Guatemala, ECHO-funded humanitarian assistance projects implemented by Oxfam and local partners since 2016 have managed to reduce acute malnutrition in children under five from 2.5 per cent in 2016 to 1.1 per cent in 2019.

Despite the progress, the report estimates that some 40,389 children across Guatemala require treatment for acute malnutrition.

EL SALVADOR: DROUGHT UPDATE

On 01 July, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) reported that two weak meteorological droughts were registered in June, mostly affecting eastern El Salvador.

Forecasts for July indicate the possibility of weak to moderate drought in the eastern and central coastal areas of the country in the second half of the month for a period of 10-15 days. Pacific Ocean monitoring also indicates the presence of El Niño, which is expected to continue the rest of the year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has given recommendations to farmers, especially to Dry Corridor smallholder farmers to wait until after the second season (postrera) to plant their crops.

JAMAICA: STATE OF EMERGENCY

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that a state of public emergency has been declared in the St. Andrew South Police Division as of 7 July. The prime minister said he advised the Governor General on the recommendation of the heads of the security forces, adding that “violence is at epidemic levels in Jamaica. Action must be taken to treat it as such and to arrest the situation.”

With 94 cases, the murder figure in St. Andrew South is 33 per cent higher than the Clarendon division (72), which has the second highest number of murders so far.

Currently, there is a state of emergency in effect in Westmoreland, Hanover and St. James. Only last week, Montego Bay authorities called for another, citing that murders up by almost 50 per cent over the similar period last year.