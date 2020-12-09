Latin America & The Caribbean - Monthly Situation Snapshot - As of 7 December 2020

2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

Tropical Storm Eta and Hurricane Iota struck Central America within nearly two weeks of each other in November, with windspeeds as high as 240 km/h and rainfall in excess of 600mm. The two storms left serious impacts in various parts of nine countries, with flooding and landslides damaging or destroying homes and driving thousands of people to shelter in south-eastern Mexico, parts of Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama, nearly all of Honduras and parts of northern Colombia; Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua alone report at least 7.3 million people affected between them.

FOOD SECURITY

Per the Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2020, approximately 47.7 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean lived with hunger in 2019, or about 7.4 per cent of the region's population. While determining the exact impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food insecurity in the region as a whole still requires more data, the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations and communities means there are more informal jobs and lower incomes, making food increasingly scarce for more and more people.

This impact comes amid a sustained increase in food insecurity since 2014, with the number of people in moderate to severe food insecurity growing from 129.9 million in 2014 to 191.7 million in 2019. Of this total, some 57.7 million were severely food insecure, approximately 10 per cent of the region's population.

Without accounting for the impact of COVID-19, hunger stands to affect 67 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2030.

HEALTH RESPONSE

Several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have committed to purchasing COVID-19 vaccines upon availability and are already planning vaccination campaigns for 2021. PAHO notes that delivery will be challenging and costly, citing projections for the region that say that vacccinating 20 per cent of the population may cost more than US$2 billion.

PAHO is already supporting access to vaccines under the COVAX Mechanism, which offers 28 self-financing countries in the region with purchasing options via PAHO's Revolving Fund. Additionally, there are 10 countries in the region eligible for support via the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), a financing instrument seeking to support lower- and middle-income countries in securing vaccines and help cover part of the costs. The Inter-American Development Bank and the European Union, among other financial institutions and donors, are also helping lower-income countries secure funding.